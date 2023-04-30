10 anime characters who are crybabies

Anime stans know that the characters they see are always prone to show their emotions. That being said, not all emotions are of happiness and anger, but there are several characters who are instantly swept away by their emotions, causing them to cry on a regular basis and get the title of a "crybaby."

This particular trope in anime sees characters go through a very empathetic state where they start crying when faced with an obstacle. Slowly, these characters become mature and retain their empathy but respond with strength.

Shinji Akari, Izuku Midoriya, and 8 other anime characters who are crybabies

1) Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer is known for having one of the craziest crying fits, given how he tends to get agitated at the most minor inconveniences, which in most situations, are related to women.

Nevertheless, his crybaby tendencies bring a lot of humorous plot points to the series, making him a very beloved part of the anime. In addition, unlike other anime characters, he is aware of his shortcomings.

2) Hanagaki Takemichi

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films)

Hanagaki Takemichi is most popularly known as the crybaby hero. This is because he tends to showcase his emotions on display, thus, whenever he is pushed to the limit, he happens to cry, trying to talk some sense to himself.

Given that it is Takemichi's mission to rescue his girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and his other friends from being killed, Takemichi often cries at the thought of losing his friends, which is quite noble when compared to other characters.

3) Mineta Minoru

Mineta as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Mineta Minoru from My Hero Academia is one of the biggest crybaby characters in anime. He is known to cry at the most minor inconveniences and breaks down while thinking of a solution for the same.

Thus, Mineta is considered to be a complete coward, screaming at any given situation. The good thing is that he is self-aware of his incompetence and tries to work on it by giving it his all in becoming a hero.

4) Shinji Akari

Shinji Akari as seen in Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax, Tatsunoko Production)

Shinji Akari from Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most notable crybabies in anime, given how he has the tendency to cry in almost every episode of the series. However, unlike other characters who cry at the smallest inconveniences, Shinji's reason for crying is much rooted in his lonely past.

He is often overwhelmed with his emotions when he attempts to cope with any social situation. Thus, he often fails to make any meaningful connections, inadvertently causing him to sink deeper into despair.

5) Nobita Nobi

Nobita as seen in Doraemon (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Nobito Nobi from Doraemon happens to be one of the most flawed people in anime, considering that the titular protagonist had to travel back in time all the way from the 22nd century to help him lead a good life.

That being said, Nobita is lazy and fails at almost any endeavor, following which he starts crying, asking Doraemon to assist him when in need. However, his tears are only to deceive the latter as immediately after he receives a gadget, he stops crying.

6) Izuku Midoriya

Midoriya as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia is one of the most popular crybabies in anime. Previously when he was quirkless, he used to cry at the thought of not becoming a hero like All Might, but now he cries while showing empathy for other people's suffering.

While his crying has been toned down a lot, the fact that he constantly used to cry is undeniable. Nevertheless, in Deku's case, crying wasn't a weakness, but a method to showcase his emotions.

7) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

While Zenitsu Agatsuma is known much more for being a crybaby than Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer, the protagonist does cry a lot, not for any inconvenience that occurs to him but for the suffering that others face.

Tanjiro Kamado is true to his emotions and does not falter from crying when he is saddened by the events around him. He has not just cried for the humans that have perished around him, but also for the demons who have had a terrible past.

8) Aqua

Aqua as seen in KonoSuba (Image via Studio Deen)

Aqua from KonoSuba is undoubtedly one of the most unreasonable crybabies in anime, considering how she starts crying at the slightest hint of something going against her will or needs.

While there is reason to believe that Aqua cries a lot because she is the goddess of water, there has to be some connection to how much hold she has over her emotions as an individual.

9) Kobeni Higashiyama

Kobeni as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Kobeni Higashiyama from Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest crybaby characters in modern anime. While the reasons behind her fears are justified, the fact that she knew what her job as a Public Safety Officer job would bring and yet cry while doing her duties is questionable.

That being said, she does not mind letting loose of her emotions, which led her to go after Denji's life and mistakenly stab Aki.

10) Masao Sato

Masao as seen in Crayon Shin-Chan (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Masao Sato from Crayon Shin-Chan could most likely be the best depiction of a crybaby character as he not just cries due to some inconvenience but also when threatened by others. Oddly enough, he gets threatened and bullied a lot.

While Masao does try to stand up to his bullies, his stints of bravery do not last for long, following which he cannot stop tears from flowing down his face.

