Chainsaw Man: Why does Denji have shark teeth? Explained

Chainsaw Man contains many intriguing elements, but the series' protagonist, Denji, inevitably prompts viewers to ponder their position. His romantic interests, skills, and character traits are just some of the intriguing mysteries surrounding him. However, one thing that has bewildered fans is Denji's shark-like teeth.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man follows the story of Denji, an impoverished young man, aiming to pay back his dead father's debts to the Yakuza. However, after being betrayed and killed by them, his pal, the Chainsaw Devil Pochita fuses himself with Denji, reviving him, and giving him the ability to become Chainsaw Man.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man: Does Denji have shark teeth because he is a hybrid?

Pochita as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

Many fans believe that the reason Denji has shark teeth is that he fused with Pochita. Since Pochita himself had sharp teeth, fans believe that Denji having fused with him caused him to get shark teeth, which become even more evident when he becomes Chainsaw Man.

The theory gained some traction because numerous devil fiends like Shark Fiend Beam and Blood Fiend Power also have sharp teeth, causing fans to believe that having some connection to a devil can lead to one's body generating shark-like teeth.

Power as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, the same theory cannot be considered to be a fact given that there are several characters in the series that are related to a devil but do not possess sharp teeth, including the likes of Aki Hayakawa, Cosmo, and Galigali.

Also, as evident from the first episode of the anime, Denji is shown to have sharp teeth from his childhood itself that stays the same in his teenage years. Thus, it seems quite evident that Denji did not get his shark teeth because of his involvement with Pochita but way before that.

Denji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This led to a theory amongst fans that did seem possible in the case of Denji. As per fans, Denji might have developed some abnormalities in his teeth due to severe malnutrition, poor dental hygiene, and no access to dental healthcare during his childhood, all due to his rough upbringing and financial situation.

While this does seem like a valid justification, there is no reason for Denji's teeth to become that sharp. Poor dental hygiene can lead to a person developing jagged and pointy teeth, however, in no way can they become so sharp, yet stay pearly white as seen in the anime.

Denji making a contract with Pochita (Image via Shueisha)

Fortunately, it seems like Denji's pearly white sharp teeth are the result of some negligence by producers in MAPPA as they believed that Denji's teeth were sharp from the onset. However, if one refers to the manga, it is quite evident that Denji did not have shark teeth from the very as seen in the anime, as they seem to be rather jagged.

This could lead one to believe that Denji was supposed to develop shark teeth after he became Chainsaw Man, however, that's not really the case. Denji's shark teeth started to become evident in the second chapter, which is way after he became Chainsaw Man for the first time.

Thus, there is reason to believe that Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto and the anime studio MAPPA have made some time-related errors while depicting Denji's teeth in the manga and anime.

