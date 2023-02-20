Will Fruits Basket season four be green-lit? Explained

The anime Fruits Basket has conquered the fanbase since the release of the second adaptation. Everyone can see the improvements made by the animators in the screenplay, music, and quality. Since its release in 2019, the anime has seen a noticeable growth in its fanbase, which is quite a good thing for them.

Fruits Basket has three seasons and 25 episodes per season, and all of them have shown gradual improvement in the plot along with other things that make the anime worth watching. With an IMDB rating of 8.6/10, it has become one of the few animes to hit that mark.

While the anime falls under the roman category, which has a happy ending, it does have some dark plot twists, hard-hitting drama, and heartbreaks, which make it an interesting watch.

Fans have been expecting the anime to have another season since the end of the third season. However, it seems like that isn't going to happen as there won't be a season four of the anime, which will potentially disappoint fans.

That being said, fans can expect something else from the makers of the series. Since the end of the third season, there were talks of a spin-off series being launched soon. A spin-off series of Fruits Basket has finally been confirmed, but no official release date has been announced.

Why fans shouldn't get their hopes high for Fruits Basket season four

Since the end of the third season, fans have been expecting the fourth season to be released. However, the last episode of the season, the 13th episode, was the season finale of the show. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, the third season was also the final season of the series.

The manga has been fully covered by the anime and there are no more chapters or volumes left to animate. The anime has done all the adaptations till chapter 139, the last chapter of the manga series. So, fans shouldn't really be expecting a season four of the anime.

Additionally is also no possibility of the release of a new manga volume as the last one was released nearly twenty years ago in 2007.

Yuki Sohma, Kyo Sohma, and Tohru Honda (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As mentioned earlier, there isn't anything left for the production house to animate for Fruits Basket. The anime has declared its farewell with the final episode of the third season.

Possibility of a spin-off

In 2021, when the third season was being aired, there was news of a new project being in the talks. While there is a spin-off, it hasn't been confirmed whether it will be a movie or a series.

It would most likely be an anime adaptation of the Fruits Basket: Another or Fruits Basket: Three Musketeers Arc. The studio could start with these two, but there aren't enough manga chapters in them to cover a whole series.

So until the production house makes an announcement, there are a lot of options that could be made into a spin-off.

