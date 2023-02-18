Tokyo Revengers: How the 10th Generation Black Dragons became so powerful

The Tokyo motorcycle gang has been ruling Japan for many generations and has a distinct fanbase in the anime Tokyo Revengers. Shinichiro Sano's Black Dragons gradually rose to become the top delinquent gang, holding that position for decades.

However, it does have a corrupt past, and there have also been times when it has reached the heights of success. When the 10th Generation founder, Seishu Inui, declared Taiju Shiba to be the leader, things got more interesting and seemed to be taking Black Dragons towards a better future.

The gang operates between the rise and fall of an era, particularly stated as "generations of Tokyo Revengers." They completely remodeled their uniform, which matched their fearsome image, and they got divided into units like Attack Squad and Elite Squad, each one led by a team leader who is the direct subordinate of Taiju Shiba. These improvements eventually made the 10th generation more powerful.

Tokyo Revengers: All the reasons that resulted in the 10th Generation of Black Dragons becoming so powerful

Tokyo Revengers, the 10th Generation of Black Dragons, is renowned for being quite powerful and united. The leader, Taiju Shiba, and the other members deserve all the credit. Without his willpower and the coordination of the gang members, it wouldn't have been possible.

Taiju Shiba is considered to be the toughest gang leader in Tokyo Revengers. He has endured a tremendous amount of strength in his massive build. He is quite young and has all the qualities that make him the strongest. After being challenged by Sheishu Inui, Taiju proved himself to be the deserving leader of the Black Dragons.

Since then, the gang had its sunrise and had to undergo a revolution, which eventually led to the betterment of the gang as a whole. Taiju changed the image of Black Dragons in people’s minds to notorious, which was one of the reasons for them becoming so powerful.

In Tokyo Revengers, Taiiju completely decentralized Black Dragons, which led to faster decision-making and better coordination among the members of the groups. He divided the gang into two units known as Attack Squad and Elite Squad. Both these groups had leaders of their own and performed independently.

The leaders of the units were the direct subordinates of Taiju Shiba and had to report directly to him. They were also chosen as the ones who were allowed to know the most confidential things about the gang. This led to a better communication structure within the Black Dragons, which eventually resulted in better coordination.

The 10th Generation of Black Dragons also introduced one of the best squads of Tokyo Revengers, named Killer Squad. It is a relatively smaller unit that operates within the vicinity of Black Dragons The squad specializes in active fighting and operates whenever required, or when ordered by Taiju Shiba.

Overall, Taiju Shiba played an important role in revolutionizing the Black Dragons and making the 10th Generation stand out higher than any other generation or gang in Tokyo Revengers. From adopting a consistent dress code to having a fighting faction within the gang, every little change helped the Black Dragons grow stronger and become the most feared gang in Tokyo.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes