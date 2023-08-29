Horimiya manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Horimiya manga is one of those romance series that knows how to sell the main couple and grab people's attention, with Hori and Miyamura's capacity to overcome social prejudice being one of the biggest selling points. This manga knows how to subvert a lot of classic tropes of the genre while delivering captivating characters that are not very typical in the romance genre.

The recent anime adaptation by CloverWorks studio hasn't hurt, either, helping the series reach a larger audience. However, the 15 volumes of the source material is where the story's biggest strength lies, as the art and paneling help to sell one of the finest romance stories in modern manga.

It's also worth pointing out that the series ran from 2011 to 2021, highlighting its staying power over the years.

All available details about the Horimiya manga

Where to read

The good news for people who have watched the anime or are newcomers is that the Horimiya manga is available on multiple platforms. The series has a total of 15 volumes and is licensed in the United States by Yen Press, so people can buy print or digital copies on their website.

For those who don't live in the United States, the manga can be read and bought on several different platforms, including the likes of Barnes & Noble, Google Play, iBooks, and Comixology.

What to expect

The Horimiya manga is centered around the romance between popular high school girl, Kyouko Hori, and the gloomy, antisocial boy in Izumi Miyamura. This initial setup could scare away a lot of potential readers because it seems like a very typical romance with a basic premise, but part of its appeal is how mangaka Hero doesn't have to rely that much on classic tropes.

Hero crafted a romance story that didn't rely solely on romance but rather on the running theme of people pretending to be something that they are not. This is shown through both Miyamura and Hori, as their stories are all about accepting who they really are. Their relationship helps a lot on that front.

There are no magical fixes in the story or character developments that feel forced or unnatural. This is part of the reason that the series has a total of 15 volumes: the character development that takes place is written with care and that is part of the reason why fans feel so strongly about the Horimiya manga.

Hori proves to be a lot more flawed than what the story initially portrays her as, which fits into how people sometimes project a false image of themselves. Miyamura, on the other hand, wanted to play the role of the social outcast, but goes on to prove that he has a much bigger heart than he wants to admit, which is something that the series develops even further as it progresses. That is also the center of his bond with Hori.

Final thoughts

The Horimiya manga is great because it manages to sell a convincing couple while sending a great message about accepting one's inner flaws and real nature. This is something that has made Hero's series stand out from the rest of the competition and has led to having a very strong following over the years.

