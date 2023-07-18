Horimiya: How far did Hori and Miyamura progress in their relationship? Explained

Authored by Hiroki Adachi, Horimiya beautifully captures the relationship between two central characters of the story, Kyoko Hori, and Izumi Miyamura. On their journey from being friends to lovers, both Hori and Miyamura collected pieces of memories along the way and framed a beautiful picture of happiness at the end of their journey.

It is Hiroki Adachi's genius authorship that could pen down such memorable characters. From being childhood friends to lovers at high school to accepting each other's faults, and embracing their similarities, fans believe that Hori and Miyamura are made for each other.

The anime adaptation of Hiroki Adachi's manga, Hori San to Miyamura Kun, under the production of CloverWorks studios has garnered much praise from the fans. They loved the authentic representation of Hori and Miyamura's relationship.

Both lovers have come a long way in their relationship, making several unique memories along the way. This article shall give a glimpse of how far they have progressed in their relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Horimiya manga and webcomic

Hori and Miyamura's memorable journey from being friends to lovers, and more in Horimiya

$KIRMISH @yungskirmish

Great watch, recommended for anyone who loves SLO/Romance!



9/10 Just finished Horimiya! What a great romance with lots of great character arcs and side characters. The development of Hori and Miyamura’s relationship was done so well as well as Miyamura’s growth as a person.Great watch, recommended for anyone who loves SLO/Romance!9/10

The anime adaptation of Horimiya has only provided glimpses of Hori and Miyamuri's relationship. While Hiroki Adachi's manga, Hori San to Miyamura Kun has finished its publication, fans cannot stop talking about Hori and Miyamura's relationship. At the end of the manga, they are seen to be officially engaged.

However, in the webcomic's ending, it was revealed that Hori and Miyamura took their relationship to the next level and tied the knot. Hori adopted the surname of Miyamura, and the couple was also seen to be enjoying being parents after welcoming their son, Kyohei Miyamura.

Hori and Miyamura in Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks Studios)

Through one of the most fascinating romance manga, Horimiya, the author Hiroki Adachi could vividly express how seemingly different people attract each other. A gentle and shy-natured Miyamura, despite being a contrast to Hori's cheerfulness and amiable personality, found a perfect match in her.

Initially, Hori and Miyamura deeply cared about each other as friends. According to Miyamura's mother, Hori was one of his few close friends, and hence, she had a huge importance in his life. As time progressed, Miyamura's feelings for Hori deepened. Ultimately, in Chapter 20, he confessed his feelings while Hori was sick.

Miyamura as seen in Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks Studios)

Gradually, they came to know each other more and found a self of their own that they didn't know existed within them. Hori accepted the alternative appearance of Miyamura, and Miyamura too found out about a different persona of Hori that she had kept hidden from her friends. Sharing intricate details about their lives and real persona created a sense of intimacy between Hori and Miyamura.

Their bond of friendship grew even more, and they realized their mutual affection. In Chapter 37 of Horimiya manga, the couple explored a new side to them. The chemistry between Hori and Miyamura was so strong that they decided to continue their relationship even after graduation from high school.

Hori as seen in Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks Studios)

Overwhelmed with emotion, Hori even expressed her desire to be with Miyamura, forever. The significant moment in their relationship came when Miyamura asked Hori to marry him. That's how they finally got engaged and started a new chapter of their life.

At the end of the Webcomic, it was revealed that the duo did in fact get married, and Hori even took the surname of Miyamura. They also welcomed their son named Kyouhei Miyamura. This is the perfect conclusion a Horimiya fan could ask for.

Embracing the flaws, cherishing the similarities, and guiding when required- Hori and Miyamura, as lovers, have done all of these, and that's what makes them so special.

Provakar @1reikun Horimiya appreciation post,The best romantic manga & anime there is. It has everything,a little bit sadness,happiness,jealousy,deepness,and so much love.The initial scene to the end it goes on like butter.The bonds, the memories that makes this a marvelous read.Thank you Hero-san

Horimiya, as a romance anime managed to capture the atmosphere of love that pervaded within the story. The anime adaptation of Hiroki Adachi's manga is known for its complex plot and intricate characters.

Using a high school romance setting to portray two very different characters in love was a stroke of genius. As a result, the anime adaptation of Hori San to Miyamura Kun manga received critical acclamation.

Please make sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

