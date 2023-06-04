Is Horimiya Piece a Sequel? Explained

The much-awaited anime series Horimiya Piece has left fans wondering whether the new anime is a sequel to the original Horimiya series by HERO (Hiroki Adachi) and Daisuke Hagiwara as the illustrator. The series follows the lives of Kyouko Hori, a popular high school girl with excellent academic skills, and Izumi Miyamura, a timid schoolboy who, at first glance, seems like an otaku with admirable academic scores.

HERO had previously announced a whole new anime adaptation of the Horimiya series, titled Horimiya Piece, at the Green Stage of Anime Japan 2023, with a trailer and key visuals showcasing a compilation of the anime. Horimiya Piece is not a sequel to the original anime but, in fact, will include stories from the manga that did not make it to the anime adaptation. The series will premiere on July 1.

Horimiya Piece: New Horimiya anime spin-off or a sequel

Horimiya manga received an anime adaptation developed by CloverWorks consisting of 13 episodes that aired in January 2021 and ended in April of the same year. The 122-chapter manga, however, was only converted into 13 episodes of the anime, which meant that the majority of the story was left out.

Horimiya Piece will consist of those stories that could not be adapted into the original manga. The new anime is likely to introduce new characters from the manga who could not make their debut in the anime. The series will also include several backstories and scenes that complete the storyline in Horimiya. Additionally, the new anime is a spin-off rather than a sequel to the original Horimiya.

The new anime will hopefully provide a satisfying conclusion that fans were unable to get from Horimiya anime despite having talented voice actors and beautiful soundtracks. In July 2023, Horimiya Piece will premiere and be viewable on Crunchyroll.

Plot of Horimiya

Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura are the main protagonists of the series. Both of them are high school students with different personas inside and outside of the classroom. Kyouko is a popular and upbeat girl who discreetly looks after her younger brother and does housework, whereas Izumi is a shy and geeky-looking boy in the classroom who is very casual outdoors with several tattoos and piercings.

As Kyouko and Izumi get to know one another better, they eventually develop a strong bond. With a few modifications and omissions, the anime accurately replicates the major plot of the manga. It also features a colorful cast of supporting characters who add more humor and drama to the story.

The synospis from MyAnimeList reads:

On the surface, the thought of Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura getting along would be the last thing in people's minds. After all, Hori has a perfect combination of beauty and brains, while Miyamura appears meek and distant to his fellow classmates. However, a fateful meeting between the two lays both of their hidden selves bare. Even though she is popular at school, Hori has little time to socialize with her friends due to housework. On the other hand, Miyamura lives under the noses of his peers, his body bearing secret tattoos and piercings that make him look like a gentle delinquent.

It continues:

Having opposite personalities yet sharing odd similarities, the two quickly become friends and often spend time together in Hori's home. As they both emerge from their shells, they share with each other a side of themselves concealed from the outside world.

Horimiya is a romantic comedy that explores the themes of identity, love, family, and friendship. Both fans and critics have given the anime glowing reviews, praising its voice acting, character development, and emotional scenes.

