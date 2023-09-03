Pumpkin Night manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Largely inspired by the Western slasher horror genre, the Pumpkin Night manga has fascinated readers all around the globe. Masaya Hokazono has masterfully penned a psychological horror story replete with gore and grotesque. Seima Taniguchi, the co-author, has also vividly portrayed the macabre aspects of the manga through the gruesome illustrations.

The narrative of Pumpkin Night manga takes the readers on a terrifying journey of a psychological thriller filled with horror and despair. Both the authors of this enthralling manga have captured horror in its truest sense and explored the themes of insanity and bullying. As a result, many fans have been wondering how they can read Hokazono and Taniguchi's manga series from official sources.

Pumpkin Night manga chronicles the tale of a girl who seeks vengeance against those who ruined her life

Where to read?

Many manga and horror enthusiasts want to read Masaya Hokazono and Seima Taniguchi's Pumpkin Night manga series from authentic sources. Thus, fans will like to know that the famous horror-slasher manga series, Pumpkin Night, is available on Line Manga. However, the said platform is only accessible in Japan, and the manga series doesn't have an official English translation available.

Although it used to be serialized on Web Comic Gamma (Takeshobo), the series has been moved to Line Manga. At the time of writing this article, 90 chapters have been released in Japanese. Moreover, Line Digital Frontier has also published seven volumes of Pumpkin Night manga, with the eighth volume slated to release in Fall 2023.

The latest volume was published on October 14, 2022, by Line Digital Frontier. All seven volumes are available for purchase (both digital and physical versions) on digital stores such as Amazon JP, albeit in Japanese. Unfortunately, the manga isn't available in English in any official source.

What to expect from Pumpkin Night manga

Masaya Hokazono and Seima Taniguchi's horror manga, Pumpkin Night, follows a girl named Naoki, who suffers from vicious bullying in her junior school, leading her to get admitted to a mental asylum. A few years later, she manages to escape from the asylum, brutally ending the lives of all the medical staff.

After escaping, she adopts the persona of "Pumpkin Night," wearing a disfigured pumpkin head. Filled with deep-rooted hatred and disgust, Naoki wants to exact revenge against those who had wronged her. As a result, she goes on a cold-blooded killing spree, with nothing but vengeance on her mind.

The Pumpkin Night manga series has all the elements fans can expect from a psychological horror thriller. The gory and macabre aspects of the manga heighten the interesting narrative.

About the manga series

A panel from Pumpkin Night (Image via Masaya Hokazono and Seima Taniguchi)

Written by Masaya Hokasono and illustrated by Seima Taniguchi, the manga series Pumpkin Night made its debut on October 20, 2016, on Web Comic Gamma (Takeshobo). However, for undisclosed reasons, the serialization was moved to Line Manga. Since the year 2019, Hokazono and Taniguchi's manga series has been serialized on Line Manga in Japan.

As mentioned previously, a total of 90 chapters have been released so far in Line Manga, and the Line Digital Frontier has published seven Tankobon volumes. The next volume will be released in Fall 2023.

Pumpkin Night Gaiden (Image via Hokazono and Taniguchi)

A prequel series named Pumpkin Night Gaiden: Naoko was released on June 2, 2020, which focused on Naoki's time at the mental institution. However, the serialization of this prequel manga series was canceled shortly after for unexplained reasons.

As of now, there's no official announcement on whether the series will get an anime adaptation or not. Given how brutal the narrative is, it's highly unlikely to get an anime adaptation without compromising on the gore.

