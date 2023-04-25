Why Vagabond has no anime adaptation, explored

Author and illustrator Takehiko Inoue’s Vagabond manga series is hailed as one of the best seinen manga of all time, spoken in the same breath as the late Kentaro Miura’s Berserk. Defined by Inoue’s exceptionally detailed art and its being based on the real-life Musashi Miyamoto, the series remains incredibly popular to this day despite approaching 8 years of hiatus.

Nevertheless, Vagabond’s status and popularity remain constant, only ever growing in respect and acclaim rather than falling to the wayside. While one would assume such an immensely popular series has an anime adaptation of some form, this isn’t the case. As of this article’s writing, there is no form of anime adaptation for the series whatsoever.

While there are many reasons as to why this would be, with Inoue’s own personal feelings included, there are a few key facts about the series that stand out. Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Vagabond has no anime adaptation whatsoever, explained.

Why Vagabond has no anime stems from several reasons, including series’ immense popularity as a manga

Why there isn’t an anime adaptation, explained

While the question of why Vagabond has no anime adaptation whatsoever is an incredibly popular one, there are a few key reasons and explanations as to why this is. The most pressing comes in the form of the anime industry’s origins and purposes, especially as it relates to adapting the manga source material.

In the most basic terms, the anime industry exists to drive revenue for the manga industry, essentially advertising a series’ manga in animated form. This is often why sales numbers for a manga play a large factor in whether or not an anime will be made. A certain sweet spot is needed where an anime adaptation can be financially justified, but there’s still room for financial growth in manga sales from the anime’s production.

With Inoue’s Vagabond being one of the most consistently popular manga series of all time, there’s no real need for an anime adaptation to exist from a financial standpoint. Even when first released in the late 90s, the series sold incredibly well and was extremely popular. While the crossover of Slam Dunk fans searching for more Inoue works played a role in this, the end result is nevertheless the same.

Thus, from a financial standpoint, there’s simply no need to create an anime adaptation of the series. There’s also the timing of when the series’ manga was first being released and at the height of its popularity. At the time, many seinen series were being adapted into sets of OVAs (original video animations) rather than full-fledged anime adaptations.

A criticism of this approach, which could be a major factor in why Vagabond has no anime adaptation from this time, is that these OVAs typically were too short to properly adapt a series. While there are some exceptions, something on the level and scope of Inoue’s flagship manga series certainly wouldn’t have been done justice in this format.

The OVA approach also plays into financial concerns slightly, with these adaptations typically cutting costs to compensate for entering the direct-to-video market with a niche target market. While a full-fledged seinen anime adaptation releasing at the time was the Berserk ‘97 anime series, this was exceptional due to how established and successful Berserk had become by that time.

A final major reason for why Vagabond has no anime adaptation stems from the gekiga-inspired art style of the series. In the most basic of terms, the gekiga style is the predominant seinen manga style throughout the 1960s and 1970s. It’s aesthetically defined by sharp angles, dark hatching shading, and gritty lines. Thematically, it’s defined by realism, social engagement, maturity, and masculinity.

Obviously, Inoue’s flagship manga series has all of these elements present to some varying degree. To simplify the significance of this, many mangaka who created gekiga or gekiga-inspired manga series didn’t feel that the anime could replicate their artwork properly. Combined with the aforementioned OVA issues for seinen series, it’s likely that Inoue himself has shot down the idea of an anime adaptation.

Thankfully, the anime industry of the modern world is vastly different, with several successful seinen series such as Vinland Saga and Hellsing Ultimate receiving full-fledged adaptations. While hope exists for an eventual Vagabond anime adaptation, fans are best served waiting patiently and cautiously until one is officially announced beyond a shadow of a doubt.

