8 Fall 2023 original anime that can't be missed

With the fall season fast approaching, anime fans cannot wait for all the exciting Fall 2023 original anime titles to be released. There's no doubt that 2023 has been a terrific year for the original anime titles, such as Ayaka, Magical Destroyers, Kizuna no Allele, and more.

While so many anime are the adaptations of successful manga series, light novels, or video games, there are many original titles that have garnered tremendous response from fans. The upcoming season is no different, as fans will witness a plethora of fall 2023 original anime series. This list consists of eight captivating original anime to look forward to in Fall 2023.

From Overtake to Our Rainy Protocol, the top 8 Fall 2023 original anime to look forward to

1) Overtake!

Charged with an adrenaline rush, Overtake! is an upcoming Fall 2023 original anime series that focuses on the theme of high-speed racing. Produced by a spirited team of TROYCA animation, Overtake! is slated to release on October 1, 2023.

This anime centers around Koya Madoka a freelance photographer. One day, he meets Haruka Asahina, an independent F4 driver, and discovers the fascinating world of Formula 4. The protagonist will also unravel a different side to himself, as he explores the fast-paced, and thrilling world of racing.

2) Our Rainy Protocol

Produced by the Quad Animation Studio, Our Rainy Protocol is another original anime scheduled to release in Fall 2023. It is an e-sports-themed anime that follows the life of the protagonist, Shun Tokiyama. He needs to strike a balance between his social life, part-time work, and his studies.

One day, Shun finds that he has to pay a large amount of debt on the e-sports cafe Fox One. In order to pay the debt, Shun needs to participate in the XAXXERION e-Sports championship and win the prize money. This Fall 2023 original anime focuses on the themes of e-sports, love, friendship, and familial affection.

3) KamiErabi (God.App)

KamiErabi will mark the debut of the animation studio Unend. Fans are excited about this project because Yoko Taro, the renowned video game director is the original creator of this anime. They will see the usage of CGI animation in this much-awaited Fall 2023 original anime.

According to the premise, KamiErabi focuses on several high school students fighting each other in a battle royale for the chance to become the God at the end. With a variety of cast, and a captivating story, KamiErabi is certainly the original anime to check out next season.

4) FLCL: Grunge

The FLCL franchise has always enthralled the anime community with its engaging plot and fascinating characters. As a result, fans are hyped about the next installment of this series. Scheduled to air in Fall 2023, FLCL: Grunge will once again transport the viewers to its captivating world.

There are high expectations around this anime with Hitoshi Takekio as the director. This Fall 2023 original anime series will be produced by MontBlanc Pictures. Audiences can expect an avant-garde anime with lots of comic elements, and high action. From the trailer, it's evident that CGI technology has been used.

5) Kibou no Chikara: Otona Precure '23

Kibou no Chikara: Otomna Precure '23 is a spin-off original anime that follows the character Yumehara Nozomi as an adult. The Precure or Pretty Cure series has always fascinated anime fans worldwide.

So, to see Yumehara Nozomi as an adult person certainly adds a new dimension to her character. This Fall 2023 original anime will be produced by both Toei Animation and Studio Deen, with the director Hamana Takayuki at the helm.

Kibou no Chikara: Otona Precure '23 is slated to release on October 7, 2023, on NHK. This is the first time a Pretty Cure series has been made keeping in mind the adult fans of the series. In other words, the main characters will be featured as adults.

6) Kizuna no Allele 2nd Season

Kizuna no Allele (Image via Wit studio x Signal MD)

Although the first season of Kizuna no Allele couldn't captivate the fans' hearts with its alluring musical performances, the second season has a chance to rectify that. Slated to release on October 4, 2023, Kizuna no Allele season two will reintroduce the main cast and staff from the first season.

The focus of the narrative will be on the protagonist, Kizuna Ai, and her Vtubers friends, as they will enchant the audience with spectacular performances. Kenichiro Komaya will return to direct this series under the collaborative production of Wit Studio and Signal. MD.

7) Kawagoe Boys Sing

Produced by the animation studio EVG, Kawagoe Boys Sing anime will follow the story of the Kawagoe Boys choir group, and their instructor Haruo Hibiki. The former orchestra instructor, Haruo, will have to deal with the different personalities of the group.

The narrative will show how the members of the choir group will get fascinated by the coaching skills of Haruo. This beautiful fall 2023 original anime has a light-hearted story and music as its main theme.

8) Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure (Ongoing)

Originally premiered in Winter 2023, Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure will also be continued in Fall 2023, making it an unmissable Fall 2023 original anime title. Produced by Toei Animation, this anime takes the audience on a fantastical journey. Originally created by Izumi Toudou, this project is helmed by the experienced director, Kouji Ogawa.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

