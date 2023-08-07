OverTake! anime announces early screenings for episode 1 & 2 with a new key visual

OverTake! is an upcoming series set in the world of motorsport Formula 4. Recently, the anime has made an exciting announcement about early screening for episodes 1 and 2 to be held on October 8, 2023.

The news was accompanied by a captivating new key visual released by Kadokawa and TROYCA that increases the already mounting anticipation for the release of this adrenaline-pumping racing anime.

The collaborative anime project between Kadokawa and TROYCA, OverTake! is an original racing anime that is set to premiere in October 2023. According to their official press release, an event dedicated to the series is scheduled for October 8 in Gotemba City.

This event will feature a screening of the first two episodes. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness these initial episodes alongside director Ei Aoki and the highly talented cast members: Anan Furuya (Haruka), Kengo Kawanishi (Satsuki), and Reina Ueda (Arisu).

The event's location adds an extra layer of excitement and thrill to the experience. The screening and stage event, scheduled to take place in Gotemba City, Shizuoka Prefecture, is a place that holds a significant role in the narrative of OverTake!

The story will center on the motorsport Formula 4 (F4) and according to the official description, the story showcases:

Freelance photographer Kōya Madoka finds himself in a slump due to a certain reason. He goes to Fuji International Speedway to work on a story, and he meets the high school F4 racer Haruka Asahina. He suddenly finds his heart racing after not feeling much for a long time. With that, he starts supporting Haruka and the "Komaki Motors" youth team to help Haruka achieve his dreams.

Kadokawa and TROYCA are credited with the original work. TROYCA's animation is directed by Ei Aoki. Ayumi Sekine is in charge of the series scripts. Additionally, Masako Matsumoto is adapting Takako Shimura's original character designs for animation. Katsuhiko Takayama is overseeing the project, and Kana Utatane is responsible for composing the music.

In the list of new-generation anime, a noticeable absence exists when it comes to sports anime centered around racing or Formula 4. Hence, the release of this anime promises to introduce a refreshing addition to the list of sports-themed series.

This timing of release couldn't be more perfect, given the recent rise in popularity of F1, F2, and other motorsports.

