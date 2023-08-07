Fourth My Hero Academia Anime Movie to focus on the aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War 

My Hero Academia's new movie has recently been confirmed, accompanied by the release of a 40-second teaser trailer. The movie is slated to feature yet another original story supervised by the mangaka, Kohei Horikoshi. The plot of the movie will focus heavily on the aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War, showcasing the heroes facing several challenges in a collapsed society.

This will be the fourth movie in the franchise, which once again comes as a surprise for many fans who believed that the third movie, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, was the final installment. On the other hand, the news is also generating a wave of excitement within the fandom, as they will have the opportunity to see more of their favorite duo, Midoriya and Bakugo, alongside other characters.

My Hero Academia movie 4 will depict the fall of the hero society in more detail

All three movies of My Hero Academia featured original stories that were equally intense and exciting. However, the fourth movie is expected to hold a special place for fans, as the plot details that have been revealed indicate a focus on the fallen hero society shown during the climax moments of My Hero Academia season 6.

This upcoming movie is set to offer a more in-depth exploration of that world, enhanced by cinematic beauty. It will depict the tragic state of Japan's hero society as a consequence of the destructive actions carried out by Tomura Shigaraki and All For One during the violent Paranormal Liberation War.

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga



Tentatively titled 'My Hero Academia THE MOVIE'. More information in the future. My Hero Academia Movie 4 New Teaser Visual.Tentatively titled 'My Hero Academia THE MOVIE'. More information in the future. pic.twitter.com/tCqMqgrjZp

Kohei Horikoshi, the visionary behind the series, conveyed his excitement for the project in a special message to fans. He disclosed that the fourth movie will transpire after the events of the war depicted in season 6, with the collapsed society forming the backdrop for this installment.

While the series progresses its narrative with yet another intense battle in the subsequent arcs, which will take place in My Hero Academia season 7, the upcoming movie will take a momentary pause to explore the ruins of the hero society that was briefly glimpsed at the conclusion of season 6.

Given the original manga's quick advancement into another huge war directly following the prior one, the complexities of this newly split Japanese society have gone largely unexplored. The new film is expected to bridge these gaps and offer a fuller knowledge of the world that has been left in ruins, as well as portray what the characters went through during that period.

Kohei Horikoshi himself will take on the role of general supervisor for the project, contributing fresh character designs that are certain to captivate audiences once again. The revealed plot details also indicate that fans will witness more of the Dark Deku Arc and observe how he came out of it with the support of his friends.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

