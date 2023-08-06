My Hero Academia Anime Movie 4 confirmed with an explosive new trailer and a key visual

My Hero Academia chapter 396 came out on August 4, 2023, continuing the war between the heroes and All For One. After a few days after its release, the official Twitter account of AnimeTV revealed a teaser trailer for the fourth My Hero Academia Movie.

The trailer showed recaps of the previous movies and a few scenes from the upcoming movie, along with voice-overs from the past movie characters. Although the trailer didn't reveal much about the release date of the movie, fans are speculating that it'll be released sometime in 2024.

The new My Hero Academia movie will have a completely original story

The teaser trailer is almost 40 seconds long and only features characters and scenes from the previous My Hero Academia movies, with voice-overs from Bakugo and Midoriya. It is also revealed that the movie will have a completely original plotline like the series' previous movies.

The teaser trailer came as a surprise to many fans since many were under the assumption that the My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, the third movie of the series that had an original story, would be the last one from the franchise.

AG @dhoni_ag @animetv_jp by this time we would have got the new season's first pv since this isn't the case this time, s7 might get delayed and before that, we have the movie aligned with the anime series.

Since the reveal of the teaser trailer fans have had mixed reactions, mentioning how the financial successes of the movies make Studio Bones focus on them instead of the actual anime. This reaction was even more prevalent during the My Hero Academia season 6, which saw a dip in animation quality. Many fans have also expressed their worries regarding the delay of season 7 due to the movie.

Currently, the manga sees the heroes being engaged in an all-out war against All For One. The battle appe­ars daunting as they face an adversary with limitle­ss power. Amidst the war-ravaged landscape­, their unwavering dete­rmination shines through with the students and the Pro-Heroes. As such, the outcome hangs in unce­rtainty and peril as titanic forces clash, testing the­ heroes' resolve­.

Final thoughts

The teaser visual released for the 4th movie of My Hero Academia saw Izuku Midoriya in his post-war outfit. This outfit is a reference to the Vigilante Deku arc after the first Heroes vs Villains war. The Vigilante Deku arc was animated in the latter episodes of the series' season 6..

The teaser visual also has fans theorizing that the movie will follow Deku during his vigilante days and expand upon the things that Deku went through during that period. Vigilante Deku is by far one of the most praised arcs since fans claim that it delivered the best version of Deku they had seen.

Thus, the movie currently looks promising since Vigilante Deku is one of the most beloved versions of Deku among the fans. Moreover, there had been a lot of requests from the fans to expand upon his story.

