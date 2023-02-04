My Hero Academia: Why the Vigilante arc makes Deku's character, explained

The My Hero Academia anime is set to finally begin the Vigilante arc, officially entitled the Tartarus Escapees arc. Anime-only fans have seen manga readers sing the arc’s praises for a while. For many, it serves as the single-best arc in the series thus far, masterfully expanding on protagonist Izuku Midoriya’s (also known as Deku) character by showing fans a new, brutal side of his personality.

Many My Hero Academia fans go as far as to say that the Vigilante arc elevated Midoriya’s character to completely new heights. The arc certainly provides the finishing touches to his character, if not fully completes it, as many fans argue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how My Hero Academia’s Vigilante arc truly makes and completes Deku’s character.

My Hero Academia’s Vigilante arc shows Deku is capable of sacrificing his own body to ensure others’ safety, a la All Might

漆黒 @DarkShadowGoat I feel like Deku experiencing a catastrophic event that makes him question his ideals and goes rogue vigilante for a while (timeskip?) before bakugo of all people brings him back on the right path would do wonders for his character arc imo I feel like Deku experiencing a catastrophic event that makes him question his ideals and goes rogue vigilante for a while (timeskip?) before bakugo of all people brings him back on the right path would do wonders for his character arc imo

One of the most significant aspects of Deku’s actions in My Hero Academia’s Vigilante arc is the willingness to self-sacrifice. The series’ protagonist embodies and demonstrates this quality.

While Deku has always, in a way, sacrificed his own body to use his powers for the sake of good, the Vigilante arc sees the young hero begin to sacrifice himself mentally as well.

Fans saw a similar willingness to sacrifice from All Might in the beginning sections of the series. By forcing himself and his all-but-fully broken body to continue his Pro Hero work, his mind became so disillusioned and jaded that he was indifferent to Bakugo’s struggle. It took the then-Quirkless Midoriya’s willingness to harm himself to save Bakugo to spur the Symbol of Peace into action.

While All Might’s desire to maintain his status as the Symbol of Peace seemed to demotivate him from Pro Hero work, Deku’s spurs him into working alone to ensure others’ safety. It’s one of the most subtle moments of characterization in My Hero Academia, but it emphasizes how Midoriya is always striving to be better, even when his benchmark is All Might.

Gunner Dobbins (Vox Machina Era) @GunnerDobbins I also wish the Vigilante Deku arc went longer. Have Deku outside of the bubble of U.A begin to question: what makes a villain? What makes a hero? What situations force people into the League of Villains? Hell, you could’ve had him talk to Stain. I also wish the Vigilante Deku arc went longer. Have Deku outside of the bubble of U.A begin to question: what makes a villain? What makes a hero? What situations force people into the League of Villains? Hell, you could’ve had him talk to Stain.

It’s this natural drive to be the best he can be that truly makes Midoriya's character throughout the arc. Despite having the whole world seemingly against him, even citizens who now view him as All For One’s target, he continues to strive to be the best hero he can be. While this is evident throughout the series, it’s the Vigilante arc that proves it beyond a shadow of a doubt.

My Hero Academia’s Vigilante arc helps make Deku’s character by showing how forgiving he is of those who all but forced him into his position of self-sacrifice. While he does voluntarily take this approach to his Pro Hero work, the initial reactions of those civilians who are at the U.A. High School shelter prove that his decision was heavily influenced by public opinion.

Nevertheless, it is Deku’s decision, in the end, to choose to sacrifice his mental and physical health by going at it alone in a villain-ridden world. Furthermore, his undying desire to protect others despite the mental and physical cost to himself proves how he embodies being a Pro Hero more than anyone else in the series.

