Kizuna no Allele season 2 announces October release date with new key visual

On Friday, August 25, 2023, the entertainment planning company Isaribi Inc. announced the coming of Kizuna no Allele season 2, apparently set to premiere in early October 2023. The news was announced alongside the release of a new key visual for the anime series, which features the central protagonist and real-life virtual YouTuber (VTuber) Kizuna Ai.

Kizuna no Allele season 2 will feature both a returning cast and returning staff. The first season of the series premiered on April 3 of this year and ended in June. The series focuses on protagonist Kizuna Ai and her various VTuber friends, all of whom perform in and strive to succeed in various competitions related to their profession.

Kizuna no Allele season 2 will premiere on October 4, 2023, on TV Tokyo at 12 am Japanese Standard Time, on TV Osaka at 1:35 am, and on TV Aichi at 2:05 am. The series will also air on Animax on October 14 at 9:30 am JST. In addition, the series will stream on Bandai Channel, ABEMA, d Anime Store, and DMM TV, among other platforms.

Kizuna no Allele season 2 will continue as a VTuber based anime series

Like the first season, Kizuna no Allele season 2 will feature various cast and characters from various VTuber agencies. Currently announced groups set to appear in the series include the PathTLive, BRT5, VICONIC, and 3DM8 agencies. The series will also star Kizuna Ai as herself, Nao Furuhata as Zoe, and Yuna Kitahara as Sofia, in addition to the agency groupings.

The breakdown of VTubers set to appear in the series from each agency is as follows:

PathTLive

Ayumi Hinohara as Miracle

Rina Kawaguchi as Quan

Hikari Codama as Chris

Yuka Nukui as Noelle

Arisa Hanawa as Riz

BRT5

Yuri Matsuoka as Niska

Randhi as Jessie

Haruka Yoshiki as Ellie

Hin Natsume as Sarah

Hinaki Yano as Halle

VICONIC

Nozomi Nagumo as Jua

Tsukino as Thea

3DM8

Ruri Arai as Ximena

Nao Furuhata as Zoe

Yuna Kitahara as Sofia

Kenichiro Komaya is returning to direct the series at Wit Studio and Signal.MD, with Deko Akao also returning to write the scripts. Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita will provide character design, with both also serving as the chief animation directors alongside Mizuki Takahashi. Go Sakabe is once again composing music for the series.

Isaribi Inc. describes the story of the upcoming second season as follows:

"Following the formation of ‘PathTLive’, members Miracle, Quan, Noelle, Cris and Riz will finally compete in the heat of battle at the Virtual Grid Awards. In the second series BRT5, VICONIC, 3DM8 will also make an appearance, so you can look forward to seeing how the girls interact with each other."

