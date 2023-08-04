Seraph of the End season 3: Will the dark fantasy anime be renewed? Explained

Seraph of the End season 3 has been eagerly anticipated by fans ever since the second season's finale was released on December 26, 2015. The anime series was directed by Daisuke Tokudo, known for his work on Attack on Titan, Banana Fish, and other projects.

Moreover, the dark fantasy anime series quickly gained popularity and became one of the most popular hits of 2015. Not only that, but the series won several awards and had two seasons, each with 12 episodes and 24 minutes of running time.

However, now fans have been impatiently waiting for a third season, as many are unsure if the two seasons were sufficient for the anime series. Unfortunately, as of writing this article, there hasn't been any official word or indication that Seraph of the End season 3 is currently in development.

Seraph of the End season 3 might not be produced

Seraph of the End has yet to receive a third-season renewal, much to the dismay of the fanbase. The anime, which was created by Wit Studio, debuted its first season on April 6, 2015, and its second season on October 9, 2015. But Seraph of the End season 3 has received no word from the studio since the release of its final episode.

Furthermore, Wit Studio previously experienced financial instability, which forced the studio to refocus its operations.

However, Wit Studio has been quite active recently, focusing on the release of other well-known anime franchises such as Suicide Squad Isekai, Spy x Family Season 2, Spy x Family Movie: Code: White, Kizuna no Allele Season 2, and Moonrise, among others.

As a result, Seraph of the End season 3's release may be deferred or aborted unless there is a significant amount of interest from the anime series fans. Since viewers also argued about the anime's pacing, it is not just the studio that should be held accountable.

Still of Mika from Seraph of the End anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Also, there were speculations that the anime was created as a promotional tool for the manga, complicating the release of Seraph of the End season 3.

It was evident from the increased manga sales following the release of the anime. In addition, when the second season finale was dropped, it received mixed responses from viewers.

Apart from these explanations, the only thing that is currently known about the Seraph of the End series is that the manga is nearing its conclusion. As a result, viewers are looking forward to the final conflict between vampires and humans.

Final thoughts

Despite the public's enthusiastic reception of the first two seasons, there are a number of reasons why the studio was unable to produce Seraph of the End Season 3.

Moreover, given that the anime series still only has a modest but sizable fan base, Seraph of the End Season 3 would require an engaging plot and fantastic animation to rival other widely watched anime series.

However, the likelihood of Seraph of the End season 3 being revived is slim, given that the anime series hasn't aired an episode in almost eight years.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

