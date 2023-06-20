Spy X Family movie to release trailer in June

The Spy X Family movie will release a new trailer on June 26, 2023, according to the officials of the popular series. Earlier today, the Spy X family team announced the news on their official website and via Twitter, which brought joy to fans who were excited to know more about the movie.

The popular series Spy X Family by Tatsuya Endo has amused fans with both manga and animation adaptations. As this is the first Spy X Family movie, titled Spy X Family Code: White, fans are waiting to witness the amazing work by the mangaka in collaboration with incredible animation from Wit Studio and Cloverworks.

The Spy X Family movie trailer to release on June 26 on the TOHO animation YouTube channel

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



More: Mark your calendars! A Teaser Trailer of SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Movie will be revealed on June 26! Stay tuned!More: spy-family.net Mark your calendars! A Teaser Trailer of SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Movie will be revealed on June 26! Stay tuned! ✨✨More: spy-family.net https://t.co/OALivbe5S3

Spy x Family Code: White is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023. The release date of the Spy X Family movie was announced at the Anime Japan 2023 event. The same crew that produced the series will also make the movie.

The key visual that was released earlier today was drawn by chief animation director Kyoji Asano, and it contained the main characters of Spy X Family. The visual also conveyed a message that read:

"Saving the world on an exciting family trip—!"

Animehunch @animehunch



New Trailer for the film will be released on June 26,2023!!



#SPYxFAMILY SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Film Reveals New Teaser Visual with a tagline “Saving the world on an exciting family trip”.New Trailer for the film will be released on June 26,2023!! SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Film Reveals New Teaser Visual with a tagline “Saving the world on an exciting family trip”.New Trailer for the film will be released on June 26,2023!!#SPYxFAMILY https://t.co/PDE3CSnkge

The announcement also mentioned that a new trailer is set to premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 12:00 am on the TOHO animation YouTube channel. The clip will likely include a few glimpses of the upcoming Spy X Family movie. Fans are excited about the trailer, as there is currently no information regarding the plot of the film.

Additionally, as the news of the release of a new trailer overwhelms fans, they are also hoping that the movie will release globally on the same day as the Japanese premiere. This is because fans want to witness the thrilling adventures of Anya and her family in the upcoming movie, Spy X Family Code: White, at the earliest.

Koroto @KorotoMS twitter.com/animetv_jp/sta… AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



More: Mark your calendars! A Teaser Trailer of SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Movie will be revealed on June 26! Stay tuned!More: spy-family.net Mark your calendars! A Teaser Trailer of SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Movie will be revealed on June 26! Stay tuned! ✨✨More: spy-family.net https://t.co/OALivbe5S3 If the Christmas movie is released 3 months after Christmas in the rest of the world because of some stupid licensing nonsense, I will actually pop a blood vessel. I need my wholesomeness IN TIME for Christmas If the Christmas movie is released 3 months after Christmas in the rest of the world because of some stupid licensing nonsense, I will actually pop a blood vessel. I need my wholesomeness IN TIME for Christmas 😭 twitter.com/animetv_jp/sta…

This is the first original film from the Spy X Family series, and it is likely that it will adapt an original story under the supervision of Mangaka Tatsuya Endo.

All of the artwork, key visuals, and teasers do nothing but fuel the excitement of fans. Like the manga and series adaptation of Spy X Family, the upcoming film of the series will be sure to garner the attention of anime fans around the world.

Poll : 0 votes