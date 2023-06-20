Spy X Family movie to release trailer in June

The Spy X Family movie will release a new trailer on June 26, 2023, according to the officials of the popular series. Earlier today, the Spy X family team announced the news on their official website and via Twitter, which brought joy to fans who were excited to know more about the movie.
The popular series Spy X Family by Tatsuya Endo has amused fans with both manga and animation adaptations. As this is the first Spy X Family movie, titled Spy X Family Code: White, fans are waiting to witness the amazing work by the mangaka in collaboration with incredible animation from Wit Studio and Cloverworks.
The Spy X Family movie trailer to release on June 26 on the TOHO animation YouTube channel
Spy x Family Code: White is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023. The release date of the Spy X Family movie was announced at the Anime Japan 2023 event. The same crew that produced the series will also make the movie.
The key visual that was released earlier today was drawn by chief animation director Kyoji Asano, and it contained the main characters of Spy X Family. The visual also conveyed a message that read:
"Saving the world on an exciting family trip—!"
The announcement also mentioned that a new trailer is set to premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 12:00 am on the TOHO animation YouTube channel. The clip will likely include a few glimpses of the upcoming Spy X Family movie. Fans are excited about the trailer, as there is currently no information regarding the plot of the film.
Additionally, as the news of the release of a new trailer overwhelms fans, they are also hoping that the movie will release globally on the same day as the Japanese premiere. This is because fans want to witness the thrilling adventures of Anya and her family in the upcoming movie, Spy X Family Code: White, at the earliest.
This is the first original film from the Spy X Family series, and it is likely that it will adapt an original story under the supervision of Mangaka Tatsuya Endo.
All of the artwork, key visuals, and teasers do nothing but fuel the excitement of fans. Like the manga and series adaptation of Spy X Family, the upcoming film of the series will be sure to garner the attention of anime fans around the world.