4 Manga series that have surpassed Naruto manga sales (and 4 that'll never come close)

Naruto manga sales have crossed 250 million copies worldwide, which is phenomenal news for all the fans of the series. Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece needs no introduction, as it has managed to secure a special place in the hearts of readers worldwide. In fact, the figures of the Naruto manga sales is a testament to its enduring popularity.

However, numerous manga titles by prominent authors have also found a considerably sound position in terms of manga sales, as compared to Naruto. While Naruto has been hailed as one of the most popular manga series ever written, there are other titles as well that have sold more copies than Masashi Kishimoto's work.

Conversely, there are also a few titles, which despite their popularity, may never reach numbers similar to Naruto manga sales.

Top 4 manga series that have outdone the Naruto manga in terms of sales

1) Dragon Ball by Akira Toriyama (260 million copies sold)

Dragon Ball (Image via Akira Toriyama)

The world of Shonen manga wouldn't have been complete without the Dragon Ball series. Akira Toriyama's genius was reflected in this seminal work that went on to influence many other manga titles later on.

Hailed as one of the best manga titles of all time, Dragon Ball has also surpassed Naruto manga sales by 10 million more copies. With only 42 Tankobon volumes collected, it has still managed to sell 260 million copies, which speaks volumes about its popularity.

2) Detective Conan by Gosho Aoyama (270 million copies sold)

Kudo Shinichi in Detective Conan (Image via Gosho Aoyama)

Published by Shogakukan, Gosho Aoyama's treasured manga, Detective Conan, which is also known as Case Closed, has also grown itself a dedicated fanbase. It is a part of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday’s issue. Till now, 103 Tankobon volumes of this title have been sold.

With more than 270 million copies sold, there's no denying the fact that it has surpassed Naruto manga sales. What's more, the manga isn't finished yet, which paves the way for more manga sales in the future. The story of Kudo Shinichi isn't likely to end anytime soon either.

3) Golgo 13 by Takao Saito (300 million copies sold)

Duke Togo from Golgo 13 manga (Image via Takao Saito)

Takao Saito's Golgo 13 has also surpassed Naruto Manga sales by more than 50 million as of the writing of this article.

Published by Shogakukan, Golgo 13 is known as the oldest as well as the longest-running manga of all time. It's a Seinen manga that has sold more than 300 million copies and continues to sell even now. Takao Saito's work focuses on the adventures of Duke Togo, who is a professional assassin.

4) One Piece by Eiichiro Oda (516.6 million copies sold)

One Piece characters (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus, One Piece, has sold over 516.6 million copies till now, making it the best-selling manga of all time.

Under the publication of Shuheisha, One Piece is a shonen manga that features several memorable pirates, including the protagonist, Luffy. Overall, it has sold 105 Tankobon volumes till now. Eiichiro Oda's work, which began to be serialized in 1997, is an ongoing manga. Needless to say, it has sold way more copies than the Naruto manga over the years.

4 Manga series that will never come close to Naruto manga sales

1) Berserk by Kentaro Miura (55 million copies sold)

Gus as seen in Kentaro Miura's Berserk (Image via Kentaro Miura)

Although Kentaro Miura's masterpiece Berserk has a gripping story, exciting characters like Gus and Griffith, and a brutal fantasy world, it's very likely that it won't reach the same manga sales as Naruto. Compared to the Naruto manga sales, Berserk has only sold 55 million copies worldwide till now.

However, it's inarguably one of the best manga creations in terms of characters and story, which caters to a more mature audience. Furthermore, Kentaro Miura's brilliance can be found in the magnificent art style of the manga.

2) Fairy Tail by Hiro Mashima (72 million copies sold)

Fairy Tail characters as seen in Fairy Tail anime (Image via Netflix/ Hiro Mashima)

Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail has sold 72 million copies worldwide so far. Published by Kodansha, it's another Shonen manga that has a unique style. It ended its serialization in 2017, and a total of 63 volumes are available for purchase.

Despite being a wonderful manga, Fairy Tail won't come close to the Naruto manga sales anytime soon.

3) Hunter x Hunter by Yoshihiro Togashi (84 million sale copies sold)

Hunter x Hunter characters (Image via Viz Media/Yoshihiro Togashi)

There's a very obvious reason why Hunter x Hunter, despite having one of the best Shonen protagonists, and a lot of memorable side characters, may not reach the same heights as Naruto, in terms of sales. Currently, at 84 million sales worldwide, Hunter x Hunter certainly can be considered a popular manga series. Published by Shueishia, it's also a Shonen manga like Naruto.

However, due to the health issues of the mangaka, Hunter x Hunter has gone on hiatus more often than not, thereby hindering its sales numbers.

4) Attack on Titan by Hajime Isayama (110 million copies sold)

Eren as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Mappa Studios)

Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan has a plethora of elements making it one of the best manga creations of all time. Underneath the shonen plot lies a variety of elements that be studied on a deeper level. The political aspect of the manga also captivates readers to a great extent.

Overall, a total of 34 volumes of Attack on Titan manga have been published so far. However, compared to Naruto manga sales, it only has 110 million copies sold worldwide, and therefore, it may not reach the 250 million mark anytime soon.

There are so many amazing manga series out there like Naruto that capture the attention of manga lovers. Hence, sale numbers alone cannot describe the quality of any manga series.

