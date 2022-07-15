10 best anime with vampires for fans of the dark and mysterious

The involvement of vampires in anime is widespread due to the unique fantasy stories they come with. While the whole concept of vampires is no stranger to a larger audience in different mediums, numerous anime have given us memorable characters from some of the best shows in recent times.

Vampires have been portrayed in various ways, from overpowered and noble to weak and struggling. Each one of them has played their part in being the main character of their show, or even the antagonist in some. The following article lists ten shows that have portrayed vampires.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

10 anime that did amazing jobs at portraying vampires

1) Sirius the Jaeger

Mikhail as shown in the anime (Image via Sirius the Jaeger)

Sirius the Jaeger was one of the most surprising entries of the summer of 2018. The show took on a thrilling tale of vampires vs. the world, as the former were introduced as antagonists. To counter the gruesome attacks and slaughter of the vampire race, Jaegers were introduced as elite vampire hunters.

The series' protagonist and Jaeger, Yuliy, utilizes his skills and strengths from his werewolf roots as he vows to eliminate every vampire from the face of the planet. This 12-episode show is both beautiful and sad as it explores brotherhood and self-discovery in the most gruesome way.

2) Hellsing Ultimate

Alucard as shown in the anime (Image via Hellsing Ultimate)

The majority of Hellsing Ultimate involves Alucard absolutely dominating his enemies. This anime first aired on February 10, 2006, and went on for serialization as an OVA until December 26, 2012. The series consists of 10 episodes, showcasing the sheer power of Alucard as the legendary predator.

However, the anime is not all about slaying monsters and bad guys, as there is a whole different layer of conspiracies involving an army of evil vampires underneath the overpowered main characters. Hellsing Ultimate is violent, funny, action-packed, and a complete adrenaline rush for the duration of the 10 episodes.

3) Blood +

Blood + first aired in 2005 with a great twist to the whole trope of vampires taking on their kind. The protagonist of the show, Saya Otonashi, suffers from amnesia and is unaware of her past. She was living a normal life until she got attacked by unknown creatures. After getting a taste of blood, Saya began to slay these monsters.

It was later revealed that Saya is the "last remaining vampire" as she holds the ability to self-heal, anti-age, and berserk mode, alongside telepathy and increased agility. The story of Blood + revolves around Saya’s journey to discovering her forgotten secrets and relationships.

However, the show isn't for everybody, as Blood + adds more to the violence and killings.

4) Blood Lad

Staz and Fuyumi as shown in the anime (Image via Blood Lad)

Blood Lad takes a more comedic approach to the whole plot of vampires, spirits, and the underworld. The show's protagonist, Staz Charlie Blood, is a vampire and is considered to be the strongest and most ruthless. However, his obsession with Japanese culture shows his real nature behind the scenes.

Things started to change when he encounters a girl named Fuyumu from the human world, who dies moments after their meeting. Blood vows to resurrect Fuyumu by traveling to the human realm. Blood Lad does a great job as a parody series, where it takes cliched tropes from other shows and often mocks them.

5) Owari no Seraph

Krul Tepes and Mikaela as shown in the anime (Image via Owari no Seraph)

Owari no Seraph had everything checked out for Shounen fans. Despite having only two seasons, it has made an indelible mark in anime history. The story follows protagonists Yuuichirou and Mikaela as they were held captive from an orphanage under the rule of vampires.

In an escape plan that went completely wrong, Yuuichirou was founded by a military unit that specialized in killing vampires. Mikaela, on the other hand, was completely lost from him. Years later, they both met, with Yuuichirou being a member of the imperial army and Mikaela being a vampire.

Owari no Seraph provides viewers with the perfect balance of action, brotherhood, friendship, interesting characters, and twists.

6) The case study of Vanitas

Vanitas as shown in the anime (Image via Vanitas no Carte)

The case study of Vanitas, also known as Vanitas no Carte, follows the story of a cursed grimoire called the "Book of Vanitas", alongside two main characters, named Vanitas and Noe. The story takes place in 19th century Paris, where Noe Archiviste was saved from an attack by a certain someone who calls himself "Vanitas."

However, the name "Vanitas" was known among the vampires as the one who created the cursed grimoire. The human "Vanitas," who claimed to be a specialist in fixing vampires, wielded the same cursed grimoire from the legend. Vanitas no Carte provides the perfect balance between comedy, drama, action, and a slight touch of romance.

7) Interview with the Monster girls

Hikari, Kyouko, and Yuki as shown in the anime (Image via Interview with the Monster girls)

Interview with the Monster girls is a light-hearted show that not only focuses on vampires but other supernatural elements and beings as well. Though one of the main characters is a vampire, the story follows a very interesting plot with numerous demi-humans trying to live a normal life in a modern earth setting.

The protagonist of this story is a normal human being, Tetsuo Takahashi, who is interested in demi-humans. The series progresses as Tetsuo, a biology teacher, learns about the everyday problems of vampires, dullahans, and other beings, and tries to solve them.

8) Shiki

Toshio Ozaki as shown in the anime (Image via Shiki)

The story of Shiki takes place in a small village of Sotoba, where tragedy befalls when countless villagers fall dead. However, the cause of this was a pandemic, which eventually turned the dead into vampires, who called themselves "Shiki."

The series' protagonist and the doctor of the village, Toshio Ozaki, starts to investigate the reason behind the disappearance. As the story progresses, each scene becomes more brutal than the other, and Toshio's way of experimenting on Shikis to learn the truth develops into something more disturbing than justifiable.

Shiki brings forth a wide range of emotions from its huge cast and wonderfully portrays a human being's wrath against an entire race of vampires.

9) Tsuki to Laika to Nosferatu

Lev and Irina as shown in the anime (Image via Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut)

Tsuki to Laika to Nosferatu, also known as Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut, is one of the most underrated shows from last year. It aired from October to December 2021 and followed the story of Lev, a normal human being, and Irina, a vampire captured for experiments regarding space travel.

Lev, being one of the best in the field, was tasked with taking care of Irina and training her for the experiment. Despite being somewhat distant in the beginning, Irina slowly started to get close to Lev as he starts caring for her more than any human she encountered.

10) Kizumonogatari

Araragi and Oshino Shinobu as shown in the anime (Image via Kizumonogatari)

Kizumonogatari is the prequel to the Monogatari series, which follows the origin of Araragi Koyomin and his encounter with his master, Oshino Shinobu. The main series started with Bakemonogatari in 2009, which showed the same protagonist as a half vampire and half human, allowing him to roam freely under the sun.

However, everything started when Araragi encountered Shinobu lying over a pool of blood with both her hands chopped off. He saves her by giving her his blood, becoming her servant, and retrieving her severed body parts.

Kizumonogatari's story is divided into three movies, titled Iron-Blooded, Hot-Blooded, and Cold-Blooded. While the main series focuses mostly on dialogue and chemistry between characters, Kizumonogatari focuses more on action and violence to show the scale of supernatural vampire fights.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far