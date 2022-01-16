Vanitas no Carte (The Case Study of Vanitas): Part 2 commences the Gévaudan arc

Part 2 of Vanitas no Carte (The Case Study of Vanitas) was one of the most anticipated anime seasons this year. The first episode, 13th across both parts, was released today and Studio Bones seems to have delivered on fan expectations. As was hinted in Part 1, the follow-up will cover the Gévaudan arc.

Vanitas no Carte (The Case Study of Vanitas) episode 13 introduced Astolfo and Chloe

Vanitas no Carte part 1 ended with Lord Ruthven placing a subconscious order on Noé Archiviste to obey him in the future. As Vanitas came to check on Noé, their Dhampir contact, Dante, came to inform them that the Beast of Gévaudan has resurfaced again.

The news spreads far and wide, reaching both the Vampires and the Chasseurs. Meanwhile, Vanitas leaves for Gévaudan to investigate, with Noé in tow.

Vanitas no Carte episode 13 is titles “A Chance Encounter.”

The forest of Gévaudan

Adelheid @LouisAninang



we start off immediately with an action-packed episode and astolfo (i love him) is now officially introduced (i love him).



#ヴァニタス AAND #VanitasNoCarte IS BACK!!!we start off immediately with an action-packed episode and astolfo (i love him) is now officially introduced (i love him). AAND #VanitasNoCarte IS BACK!!!we start off immediately with an action-packed episode and astolfo (i love him) is now officially introduced (i love him).#ヴァニタス https://t.co/30Ca7VeJcg

Vanitas no Carte episode 13 begins with Noé running into a young, pink haired boy at the station. As Noé and Vanitas reach the Witch’s Forest in Gévaudan with Dante and Johann in tow, they immediately get separated. Fascinated by the forest, Noé wanders off.

Shockingly, snow starts falling, and the landscape witnesses slight changes. Vanitas and Dante run into King Louis’s Dagoons, who were dispatched by the king to take care of the Beast, but back in the 18th century.

Just as Vanitas deduces that the Witch’s Forest is bound in a time-loop, the beast of Gévaudan appears in front of them. It attacks Vanitas, but Jeanne appears with her gauntlet and saves him.

Astolfo of Garnet

daily astolfo @astolfohourly ASTOLFO ANIME DEBUT EVERYONE SHUT UP ASTOLFO ANIME DEBUT EVERYONE SHUT UP https://t.co/cDCSPEpMsW

Elsewhere, Noé comes across humans being brutally murdered by a Chasseur, who turns out to be the pink-haired boy from the station. He introduces himself as Astolfo Granatum, aka Astolfo of Garnet, a young paladin.

Astolfo reveals that he killed these humans because they mistook him for a little girl and tried to overpower him. He charges at Noé with his spear “Louisette,” who only seems to dodge.

Astolfo manages to wound Noé before they are interrupted by Jeanne fighting the beast. Soon Vanitas appears, and deducing that Noé cannot fight someone who looks like a child, sends him to stop Jeanne from killing the beast. Vanitas himself aggravates Astolfo on purpose in order to fight him.

The Night Parade of Charlatan

RedKov @RedKovFR

#VanitasNoCarte #vanitas_anime Vanitas qui reprend avec un super épisode, vraiment je suis trop content que ça reprend Vanitas qui reprend avec un super épisode, vraiment je suis trop content que ça reprend 😍#VanitasNoCarte #vanitas_anime https://t.co/WwcxFAdx9w

Noé manages to stop Jeanne from killing the beast, but she warns him to stay out of her way. As she proceeds to restrain Noé, they are interrupted by the Night Parade of the Charlatan.

Astolfo and Jeanne both face the darkest moments of their respective pasts, but the Dark Figure Naenia seems to be interested in Noé alone.

Vanitas, being the least affected, moves to save his vampire comrades by bringing out the Book of Vanitas. But before he can read the Malnomen of the Beast or Naenia, something snaps the chain that connects him to the book.

Everyone seems to have disappeared in the resulting blue light, but a young girl with white hair is seen kneeling beside Noé, who is heavily injured and unconscious. A dark-haired man approaches the girl, addressing her as Chloe.

Final thoughts

Naenia’s obsession with Noé seems to be an important part of this arc. Jeanne’s claim of not having killed the Beast before indicates towards a past she shares with Gévaudan.

It is unclear who Chloe and her mysterious partner are, but they have Noé for now. Hopefully more about Chloe and Astolfo will be revealed in Vanitas no Carte episode 14.

Also Read Article Continues below

Vanitas no Carte is licensed by Funimation and Aniplus Asia. Episode 14 will come out on January 21. However, some regions will get the episode on January 22.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul