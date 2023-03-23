Creators of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a and Fire Force team up for a new original anime project

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a and Fire Force have been in the gaming and anime industry for quite a long time. Their names have been roaming around the fandom as they have garnered much attention among global anime and gaming enthusiasts.

The news of the creators of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a and Fire Force teaming up has gone viral as they dropped a teaser for their new original anime project, KamiErabi GOD.app. Their collaboration has taken the anime and gaming world by storm, as they expect something spectacular.

Creators of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a and Fire Force team up for KamiErabi GOD.app

Yoko Taro, the creator of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, and Atsushi Ohkubo, the creator of Fire Force, shook hands in collaboration for their new anime launch. Both have made their involvement official for the anime titled KamiErabi GOD.app. Fuji TV dropped an official teaser on their YouTube channel and announced the release date, which will be in October 2023.

The 30-second teaser has provided an insight into the background of the anime. The animation seems pretty smooth, and the characters have a unique tone that is exclusive to them. Those who have already watched the trailer would know about the amazing colors and music, adding an edge to the anime.

The anime will premiere on Fuji TV in Japan in October 2023, and Crunchyroll will be responsible for the worldwide launch of KamiErabi GOD.app.

Fans of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a and Fire Force have expressed their excitement on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit, where they have been seen speculating about the events in the anime and the caption dropped with the teaser, which reads:

"God, the world is also going crazy today."

Masterminds behind KamiErabi GOD.app

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE New Original TV Anime "Kamierabi - GOD. app" by "Nier" creator Yoko Taro x Atsushi Ohkubo (Soul Eater, Fire Force)



Jin & Hiroyuki Seshita are involved too



Air Date: Oct 2023



New Original TV Anime "Kamierabi - GOD. app" by "Nier" creator Yoko Taro x Atsushi Ohkubo (Soul Eater, Fire Force)Jin & Hiroyuki Seshita are involved tooAir Date: Oct 2023 https://t.co/wuBIWYEihd

As mentioned earlier, the creators behind masterpieces like NieR: Automata Ver1.1a and Fire Force are behind this upcoming project. Besides Yoko Taro crafting the story, Hiroyuki Seshita is directing the anime at UNEND, and CG Animation will animate it.

Atsushi Ohkubo is responsible for the character design, and MONACA will compose the music. Lastly, JIN from Kagerou Project is doing the script work and looking after the series composition.

More information about the anime will be revealed as the release date nears. Hopefully, fans can keep up their enthusiasm until they witness yet another great anime and see if it matches their expectations.

Poll : 0 votes