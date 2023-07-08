Our Rainy Protocol announces release window with a new teaser visual

Our Rainy Protocol, an e-Sports-themed anime, is set to release in October 2023. Produced by Quad Studios, the upcoming anime has unveiled its new teaser visual, featuring the main characters. This original anime will be directed by Daishi Katou. On the other hand, the general director of the series is Yasutaka Yamamoto.

The NUManimation YouTube channel shared a teaser trailer for the anime, revealing the cast and characters of the series. With exciting names on the cast list, fans cannot wait for more information and visuals of Our Rainy Protocol.

A new teaser visual has confirmed that Our Rainy Protocol is scheduled to be released in October 2023

The teaser visual for this original anime features the central protagonist, Shun Tokinoya, along with two heroines, Nozomi Inazuki and Yuu Saegusa. Set against the background of rain and dazzling colors reflected, stands the protagonist, holding a headphone and looking determined.

Yuu Saegusa is a new rising actress who works under the name "Yu." On the other hand, Nozomi Inazuki is a childhood friend of Shun. She is also the manager of the e-Sports cafe, Fox One.

The release window was confirmed by the official Twitter account for the anime. From October 2023, Our Rainy Protocol, an original anime produced by Quad Animation Studio Production, will be broadcast on TV Asahi's 24-hour nationwide network, NUMAnimation Frame. Additionally, it will also be aired on Miyazaki Broadcasting and BS Asahi.

Yasutaka Yamamoto, the general director of Our Rainy Protocol, has previously worked on a wide range of anime series, such as Aharen-San wa Hakarenai, Noblesse, and more. The characters are designed by Kanna Hirayama, who has earlier worked on several projects, such as Rent a Girlfriend, Oshi no Ko, Ace Attorney, etc.

Music for the series will be composed by Satoru Kousaki and MONACA. The former has the reputation of composing music for Beasters, while the latter has worked for Summertime Render. The original story is handled by KotsuKotsu.

The cast for the anime includes Konsho Ono, who will be voicing Shun Tokinoya. In addition, Yuu Saegusa will be voiced by Rent a Girlfriend voice actor Sora Amamiya. Inori Minsae will lend her voice to Nozomi Inatsuki. Ryouhei Kimura and Momo Asakura will voice the characters, Akito Sendou and Mio Tokinoya.

Our Rainy Protocol focuses on a boy named Shun Tokinoya

This original work, Our Rainy Protocol, is an e-Sports-themed anime that depicts the life of a boy named Shun Tokinoya. Trapped in a nightmarish past, Shun Tokinoya has to find a balance between his studies, part-time work, and social life. Following the tragic death of his father, Shun has no one but his mother and sister to take care of.

However, one day he finds out that he has a huge amount of debt on the e-Sports cafe, Fox One. So, in order to pay off the debt, Shun has to win the XAXXERION Championship and get the prize money.

