Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 drops an official trailer and a key visual, new character revealed

Reiji Miyajima’s critically acclaimed Rent-A-Girlfriend anime series’s third installment finally confirmed its release for July 2023 with an official trailer and a key visual featuring the main characters. Surprisingly, the trailer also featured a new character named Mini Yaemori from the original manga series.

Miyajima introduced the character to anime fans on his official Twitter handle through a celebratory illustration post. Although TMS Entertainment and the creator have already confirmed the release window on February 16, 2023, the actual debut of the first episode is yet to be announced.

Yuu Serizawa will be voicing Mini Yaemori in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3

Renowned for her performance in 3D Kanojo: Real Girl as the protagonist Iroha Igarashi, Yuu Serizawa has joined the cast of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 to play the role of Mini Yaemori. The voice actress has also played characters like Shera L. Greenwood in How Not to Summon a Demon Lord, Yumemi Yumemite in Kakegurui, and Kaname Arisugawa in TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You.

Mini Yaemori, a new addition to the series, is described as the new bubbly neighbor of Kazuya Kinoshita and Chizuru Ichinose. She is a YouTuber who streams Nicolive and Twitcasting. Mini also loves to cosplay and has a rather childish personality that may make her look identical to Ruka Sarashina. However, unlike the latter, she is more upfront and blunt.

Official synopsis and the cast of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3

This is how Crunchyroll describes the series:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again.'oCompletely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl."

It continues:

"He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental!"

Here is a list of recurring cast members who will be reprising their roles in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3:

Kazuya Kinoshita - Shun Horie (Ichiro Suzuki in Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody)

Chizuru Mizuhara - Sora Amamiya (Akame in Akame Ga Kill!)

Mami Nanami - Aoi Yūki (Tatsumaki in One Punch Man)

Shun Kuribayashi - Gakuto Kajiwara (Asta in Black Clover)

Ruka Sarashina - Nao Touyama (Chitoge Kirisaki in Nisekoi)

Sumi Sakurasawa - Rie Takahashi (Megumin in KonoSuba)

Umi - Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama in Haikyuu!!)

Yoshiaki Kibe - Masayuki Akasaka (Grey in Black Clover)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 will have a stage event at Anime Japan 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight on March 25, 2023. Sora Amamiya (Chizuru), Nao Touyama (Ruka), and Yuu Serizawa (Mini) will be joining the event.

