Crunchyroll announces English dub for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is currently on a hiatus after the release of the first cour of the second season. In the meantime, the dubbed version of Season 2 has arrived on screen and is being streamed on Crunchyroll.

The series is based on the light novel series The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants, written by Shu and illustrated by Yoshinori Shizuma.

The first season of the anime adaptation started airing on July 4, 2020, and ran for 13 episodes. The series is produced in studio Silver Link and directed by Shin Oonuma and Masafumi Tamura, with screenplay by Jin Tanaka.

Season 2 dub of The Misfit of Demon King Academy has begun streaming on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has officially begun to stream the dubbed version of the second season of The Misfit of Demon King Academy, following the announcement of its cast.

Watch the latest dub episode of The Misfit of Demon King Academy II now on Crunchyroll. Erdomaid DittiJohn has appeared before Anos as a teacher at Demon King Academy. He claims that the new "Child of God" who will vanquish him is also at the Demon King Academy.

Here are the main characters of The Misfit of Demon King Academy and their respective voice cast for the English dub, as reported by The Anime Network,

· Anos Voldigoad- Aleks Le

· Misha Necron- Brianna Knickerbocker

· Sasha Necron- Kayli Mills

· Lay Glanzudulii- Griffin Puatu

· Misa Ilioroagu- Jackie Lastra

· Eleonore Bianca- Abby Trott

· Zethia Bianca- Lisa Reimold

· Shin Reglia- Daman Mills

· Erdomaid DittiJohn- Jonah Scott

Demon King Academy is currently on its second season which is being aired in two separate cours or parts. The first cour started airing from January 8, 2023 and has 6 episodes. It was announced on 11 February, that the second cour is delayed due to COVID-19. While we are still waiting for the second cour to hit the screen, the anime has decided to air the first part anew from February 18.

Here is how the anime series The Misfit of Demon King Academy is summarized in the official website of Crunchyroll:

Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme.

It further continues:

Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned for more updates on popular anime shows like Tokyo Revengers, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Blue Lock and more.

