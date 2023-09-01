Battle Angel Alita manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more 

Yukito Kishiro's captivating seinen series, Battle Angel Alita manga, takes its readers to a post-apocalyptic setting that vividly depicts a dystopian world filled with machinery.

Also known as Gunnm, Battle Angel Alita, is a Japanese cyberpunk manga and one of the best works that portrays the concept of existentialism through the character of a robot named Alita or Gally. The story primarily focuses on the heroine, Alita, and her journey of self-discovery.

Kishiro has wonderfully penned a story where the readers have found the scope to come up with various critical interpretations. Since the manga series has garnered critical acclaim worldwide, many fans want to know how they can read the manga from authentic sources.

Gunnm or Battle Angel Alita manga takes the readers to a dystopian cyberpunk world of androids and machinery

Where to read

There are many people who want to read the manga series Gunnm or Battle Angel Alita. It should be noted that the nine volumes of the Battle Angel Alita manga series are available for purchase digitally on the official website of Kodansha US.

Since Kodansha Comics US has acquired the license, Yukito Kishiro's manga series also has physical and hardcover editions available for purchase in various digital stores. A deluxe edition featuring all nine volumes of the manga is also listed on digital stores such as Amazon.

What to expect

Kishiro's enthralling manga series, Battle Angel Alita, revolves around Alita, a female cyborg who has lost her memories of the past. The captivating story of the manga has enchanted several readers and provided alluring topics for discussion. Kondasha US Comics has described the story of the manga as follows:

"In a dump in the lawless settlement of scrapyard, far beneath the mysterious space city of Zalem, disgraced cyber-doctor Daisuke Ido makes a strange find: the detached head of a cyborg woman who has lost all her memories. He names her Alita and equips her with most powerful new body, the Berserker."

It continues:

"While Alita remembers no details of her former life, a moment of desperation reawakens in her nerves the legendary school of martial arts known as Panzer Kunst. In a place where there is no justice but what people make for themselves, Alita decdies to become a hunter killer, tracking down and taking those who prey on the weak. But can she hold onto her humanity as she begins to revel in her own bloodlust?"

The narrative deals with the genres of action, science fiction, existentialism, and old-school cyberpunk. Additionally, fans may find the manga series interesting due to its juxtaposition, such as between elements of scientific evolution and moral corruption. In this setting, Alita, the amnesiac female cyborg, tries to find the meaning of her existence.

About Battle Angel Alita manga and its adaptations

Alita as seen in the manga volume cover (Image via Yukito Kishiro)

Written and illustrated by Yukito Kishiro, the Battle Angel Alita manga series (Gunnm) was originally published in Shueisha's Business Jump magazine from 1990 to 1995. 53 chapters of the manga were collected into nine Tankobon volumes.

Later on, in North America, Viz Media acquired the rights to the series and published the manga in comic book format. It was also republished under the Viz Graphics Novel and Viz Action imprints on later dates. Eventually, the Battle Angel Alita manga was moved to Kondasha in August 2010.

Alita as seen in Battle Angel Alita manga (Image via Yukito Kishiro)

Furthermore, this renowned manga series has also been published in many other languages apart from English by other publishers, such as JBC, Glenat, JPF, and more, in various regions.

In the anime adaptation, only a two-episode OVA was released in 1993. These two OVAs included elements from the second volume of the Battle Angel Alita manga, with slight changes in the storyline and characters. Kishiro-san's manga has also inspired a movie adaptation, Alita: Battle Angel.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, this film was eventually released in 2019. Furthermore, Yasuhia Kawamura also released a novelization of the manga series on April 4, 1997, under Shueisha's Jump j-BOOKS label publication.

