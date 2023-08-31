Frieren Anime reveals release date and theme songs in brand new PV

One of the most anticipated TV anime series, Frieren anime, has released a brand new promotional video. It featured the anime's opening and ending songs performed by Yoasobi and Millet, respectively. The captivating trailer showcased the major characters of the series and invited the fans into the mesmerizing world of this fantasy anime.

According to the trailer, Frieren anime is slated to premiere on September 29, 2023, at 9 pm JST with a two-hour special episode. Following this, the anime is going to be aired on a weekly basis, starting from October 6, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Based on the manga series written by Kanehito Yamada, and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, Frieren depicts an enchanting world filled with mystery and awe.

To reiterate, on August 31, 2023, Frieren anime released its third official promotional video. It featured the main characters, including Frieren, her Brave Party members, and also the members of her new party. The captivating trailer highlighted the variety of emotions contained within the beautiful story penned by Tsukasa Abe.

The official third trailer of the series was released by Toho Animation on their official YouTube channel. It depicts the protagonist, Frieren, going on a journey to get to know other people with her new party, following the death of the hero Himmel.

The captivating trailer also showcases plenty of battles and high-quality animation. Most importantly, Madhouse could bring out the raw emotions of the original work. Other than that, the trailer also revealed the opening and ending theme songs.

The renowned singer YOASOBI has performed the opening theme song of Frieren anime titled "Hero." She has also shared her thoughts about working on the theme song.

"We are huge fans of 'Funeral Freelen', and we feel very honored to be able to be involved in this work in the form of a song. I was very particular about how much I could incorporate into the song the feeling of loneliness that always hung in the air when I was reading the work, and the movement of Frieren's heart that she noticed unknown emotions as she traveled." YASOOBI said on the Official website of Frieren anime (roughly translated)

The new trailer of the Frieren anime has also unveiled the ending theme song of the series, titled Anytime Anywhere by Milet. The Japanese singer has poured her heart into performing this captivating song. On the official website of the anime, she has also expressed her raw emotions while working on this song.

Last but not least, the trailer has confirmed that the show would premiere with the two-hour special episode on Friday, September 29, at 9 pm JST. Following the release of the first episode, the remaining episodes would air on a weekly basis on Fridays, at 11 pm JST, starting from October 6, 2023.

About Frieren anime

The series is based on the manga written and illustrated by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, respectively. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End tells a fascinating fantasy story that revolves around the central character Frieren. Madhouse Studio has returned to produce this amazing anime.

The official website of Frieren anime has provided a wonderful synopsis of the story.

"Along with the hero Himmel and his friends, the Wizard Frieren defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the world after 10-year adventure. She is an elf who has lived for more than a thousand years. She promises to meet Himmel and others again and sets out on a journey alone," the synopsis reads.

It continues:

"Fifty years later, Frieren visits Himmel, but while she is still the same as she was fifty years ago, Himmel is old and his life is numbered. Afterwards, she witnesses Himmel's death, and she becomes acutely aware of the factt hat she has not done anything to 'Get to know people'."

That's why she and her new party would embark on a journey to get to know other people and form deeper bonds. In this journey of exploring the hearts of people, she would fill the blank canvas of her new adventure with vibrant colors, and memories.

