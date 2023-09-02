Link Click season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Link Click season 2 episode 10 is slated to release on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11 am CST (Chinese Standard Time). According to the original schedule, the episode will be available to stream on Bilibili and Crunchyroll. However, the date and time will vary according to different time zones.

The previous episode of Link Click season 2, titled Three Stories, highlighted the backstories of Qian Jin, Li Tianchen, and Li Tianxi. In three parts, the episode explored the relationship Qian Jin shared with his wife and how he met Li Tianchen and his twin sister, Li Tianxi. The narrative also focused on Qian Jin and Li Tianchen's moral regression and set up a perfect stage for Link Click season 2 episode 10.

Link Click Season 2 episode 10 will see Li Tianchen and Qian Jin making progress toward their final move

Release date and time, where to watch

To reiterate, the highly anticipated Link Click season 2 episode 10 will stick to its schedule and release on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11 am CST. Just like the other episodes of Link Click season 2, episode 10 will also be available for streaming on the popular video-sharing and streaming platform, Billibili.

Additionally, Link Click season 2 episode 10 can also be streamed on Crunchyroll, as it's part of the platform's Summer 2023 lineup. Fans can also check out the first season of Link Click on Crunchyroll.

The release date and times for Link Click season 2 episode 10 according to varying timezones and regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, September 7, 8 pm

Central Standard Time: Thursday, September 7, 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, September 7, 11 pm

British Standard Time: Friday, September 8, 4 am

Central European Time: Friday, September 8, 5 am

Indian Standard Time: Friday, September 8, 8:30 am

Philippine Standard Time: Friday, September 8, 11 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Friday, September 8, 12:30 pm

A brief recap of Link Click season 2 episode 9

The ninth episode of Link Click season 2 followed a three-story format to narrate the events, primarily focusing on the background stories of Qian Jin and Li Tianchen. It was apparent that Xiaoshi traveled into the picture that Lu Guang took before he got away from the hospital. In other words, the episode saw Cheng Xiaoshi in Lu Guang's body.

The first part of the episode was titled Inevitable tragedy and saw Qian Jin's tragic backstory. The ex police officer realized that his wife, who was a theatre actress, had an affair with her co-actor named Da Shuan. However, she was killed by an unknown person.

Qian Jin in the past (Image via LAN Studio)

Later, Qian learned that his dead wife was pregnant, leading him to laugh like a psychopath. While there's a possibility that he may have had something to do with his wife's death, it wasn't confirmed.

The second part of the episode, titled Fortuitous Comedy, saw Qian meeting the red eye twins, Li Tianchen and Li Tianxi. The sight of the red eyes twins reminded Qian of his unborn baby, and he hugged them tightly.

Qian and the twins (Image via LAN Studio)

However, Li Tianchen told him that it was he who killed his parents, leading both Qian and him laugh like maniacs. The latter then took the twins under his guardianship. He also left his job as a policeman officially and became a lawyer. The episode also revealed that the black haired boy, who had inspired Li Tianchen, was actually the brother of Liu Min.

Fast forward to a few years, Liu Min hired Qian to take care of some online defamers for him, and one of those guy turned out to be the gamer who had reported the incident of domestic violence (the incident regarding the twins' parents) to the police.

Later on, the third part of the epiosde depicted the tragic backstory of the twins through a cartoon format, further showing the moral regression of Li Tianchen. Finally, the episode ended with Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi going through their own ordeals.

What to expect in Link Click season 2 episode 10

Qian Jin in Link Click season 2 (Image via LAN Studio)

According to the previews of Link Click season 2 episode 10, several mysteries will be unraveled. The episode will also see Qian Jin and Li Tianchen make preparations for their final move. They might try to get hold of Cheng Xiaoshi to use his powers to control someone and then change the history.

The previews of Link Click season 2 episode 10 also suggested that Li Xiao was called by Qian asking him to exchange Xiaoshi for Lu Guang. As such, it's evident that Li Xiao would try to catch both Li Tianchen and Qian by all means.

