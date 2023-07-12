Link Click season 2 will set the internet on fire (and with good reason)

One of the highly anticipated Donghua or Chinese anime, Link Click season 2, will release on July 14, 2023. Fans cannot wait to see the central characters, Xiaoshi Cheng and Cheng Lu, again in the second season of the Supernatural mystery thriller.

Produced by LAN Studios, the first season of Link Click impressed everyone with its fluid action sequences, engaging plot, and lovable characters. Though the anime doesn't have high-octane action scenes, it has a perfect amalgamation of supernaturalism, mystery, time travel elements, and thrill. Now that Link Click season 2 is green-lit, fans can't wait for the title to drop.

Link Click season 2 is expected to deliver the same excitement as the first season

Link Click season 2 will be available for streaming on the Bilibili platform from July 14, 2023, at 11 am GMT+8. Besides that, fans of this unique Chinese anime will also be able to watch the second season on Funimation. According to a tweet from the official Link Click team, the opening theme, VORTEX by White Shark Jaws, has also been unveiled.

Bai Sha JAWS will return with a catchy ending theme for the Link Click season 2, titled The Tides. A trailer, which portrays the central characters, Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi, and other characters, has also been released.

Over the years, Donghua, or Chinese Animation, has evolved in many ways. From the fluidity of animation, excellent art style, direction, music, and plot, Chinese anime titles are by no means inferior to Japanese anime titles. Link Click season one was a testament to this fact.

Now that Link Click season 2 is set to air on July 14, 2023, fans can hardly wait to see what lies ahead for the central characters, Xiaoshi Cheng, Guang Lu, and Ling Qiao.

The plot of Link Click

Cheng Xiaoshi as seen in Link Click anime (Image via LAN Studios)

The first season's popularity had a lot to do with its sensational premise. When you incorporate elements of time travel, supernaturalism, thriller, and mystery, you get the basic plot of Link Click. This Chinese anime takes its audience to the world of Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi, the series' main characters.

As they say, a picture can hold thousands of secrets. However, the protagonists of this title can unravel all those secrets with their special abilities. Both Lu and Cheng work together at a store named Time Photo Studio.

Cheng Xiaoshi as seen in Link Click (Image via LAN Studios)

Exponents of supernatural powers, Lu and Cheng, can go back in time through a picture and fulfill the requests of their clients. Lu Guang can rewind events that happened just by looking at a picture.

On the other hand, Cheng can enter a picture and take over a particular person's body, be it the client or someone else related to the client. Through the eyes of the photographer, Lu and Cheng have to look for clues and find ways to solve a client's request.

Lu Guang as seen in Link Click (Image via LAN Studios)

However, it's a risky affair to jump every time into a picture to alter the events of the past. Changing the timeline can have serious consequences for both the client's life and those associated with him. Lu and Cheng, despite knowing the gravity of their powers, try to find clues and solve crimes. Eventually, the first season ends with a solid cliffhanger.

The fact that the first season ended on a cliffhanger is why fans look forward to an exciting Link Click season 2, which will have plenty of action, mystery, and thrilling moments.

