Link Click season 2 release date announced

The wait for Link Click season 2 is finally over, with the series officially confirming a July 2, 2023 release date. Ever since the conclusion of its first season in 2021, fans of the series have been anxiously awaiting the return of Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang.

Following its original run, Crunchyroll started streaming the English-dubbed version of the series on August 8, 2022, starring popular voice actors Alejandro Saab as Cheng Xiaoshi and Zeno Robinson as Lu Guang. The sci-fi donghua is animated by the studio LAN under the production of Bilibili.

Link Click season 2 will premiere at the Anime Expo 2023

Season 2 of the popular donghua or Chinese animated series Link Click also known as Tokimitsu Agent -LINK CLICK has been scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Anime Expo 2023. This year’s Anime Expo 2023 will take place from July 1 to July 4 at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

Following its early screening at the Expo, the second season of the Chinese animated series will be aired every Friday at 11:00 CST, starting July 14. The announcement was made via a post on the series' official Twitter, accompanied by a striking new poster and a trailer for the upcoming season.

The first season of Link Click premiered on Bilibili and Funimation and ran from April 30 to July 9, 2021, for a total of 11 episodes. A standalone OVA was also released on May 28, 2021, between Episodes 5 and 6.

Cast and Crew explored

Staff working on the series include Li Haoling as director, with INPLICK providing the character designs. Additionally, Tanji Takumi, Asami Tomoya, and Zhu Lipiao are also working as art directors, with Sanjou Yasuka directing photography and LAN serving as chief animation director.

Here is the original Chinese voice cast along with the respective characters that they have played,

Su Shangqing as Cheng Xiaoshi

Yang Tianxiang as Lu Guang

Li Shimeng as Qiao Ling

Zhào Yìtóng as Emma / Wú Lìhuá

Qián Chēn as Yu Xia

Niè Xīyìng as Lin Zhen

Guān Shuài as Lu Hongbin

Tútè Hāméng as Xiao Li

Zhào Shuǎng as Xu Shanshan

Wāi Wāi as Chen Xiao

Sūn Lùlù as Liu Min

The series is described as follows on Crunchyroll's official website:

"Using superpowers to enter their clientele’s photos one by one, Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang take their work seriously at “Time Photo Studio,” a small photography shop set in the backdrop of a modern metropolis. Each job can be full of danger, but nothing is more important than fulfilling every order, no matter the scale…or peril involved!"

Fans can check out the first season of Link Click on Crunchyroll and Bilibili. The Japanese dub of the series was aired on January 9, 2022, on the television networks Tokyo MX and BS11.

