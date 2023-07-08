Link Click season 2: Opening theme, release date, where to watch, and more

Link Click season 2 had recently been announced, sparking excitement among fans worldwide as they await July 14 to mark the official premiere of the second season. This donghua, or Chinese animation, also goes by the name of Shiguang Daili Ren and gained immense popularity following its debut in 2021. Produced by Haoliners Animation League and Bilibili, it showcases an intriguing combination of mystery, drama, and supernatural elements.
Moreover, the popularity of the first season was attested when fans demanded the release of the next installment while the conclusion phase was going on. The intricate storytelling, breathtaking animation, and captivating characters of the initial installment have set high expectations for what's to come, which is why fans are now anticipating to discover how Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang's journey will unfold and what new mysteries will lie ahead of tem
Link Click season 2 will premiere next week
The latest tweet by the Link Click team unveiled its new opening theme, titled VORTEX, performed by White Shark JAWS. This opening song was released on July 8, 2023. Contrasting with the previous season's opening theme, Shiguang Daili Ren, VORTEX received high acclaim for its melody and evocative lyrics.
As for the release date, Link Click Season 2 would be premiering on July 14, 2023 with each episode airing weekly at 11 am GMT+8. Moreover, it is speculated that just like season 11, Link Click season 2 will also have 11 episodes.
Link Click Season 2 will soon be available for streaming on Biliili, the official platform for this popular animated series. Bilibili, a Chinese video-sharing website renowned for its vast collection of animation, comics, and games, caters to the entertainment needs of its users.
Besides that, it is expected that Funimation, which previously streamed the first season for international viewers, will continue to provide access to the second season in subbed version as of now. News of dubbed version is yet to be announced.
Recap of Link Click season 1 and what to expect in season 2
Link Click features two protagonists named Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang who possess a unique ability. They can immerse themselves in photographs and relive the events captured within them. With this remarkable gift, they unravel mysteries and assist those in dire circumstances.
In the season finale, Xiaoshi and Lu Guang are enlisted to investigate a string of city murders. What they uncover is a shocking truth—the perpetrator is none other than a time traveler who utilizes their unique ability to take innocent lives. Now, Xiaoshi and Lu Guang must harness their own extraordinary powers to put an end to the murderer's deadly spree and ensure no more lives are lost.
The season concludes with Lu Guang getting mercilessly stabbed by a possessed Qiao Ling. Xiaoshi valiantly attempts to intervene but is too late. Lu Guang's wound eventually drains away his life as he dies in the hands of Xiaoshi.
In the final episode of Link Click season 1, the audience is left hanging with this cliffhanger, which sparked curiosity about what lied ahead. Some devoted fans speculate that Xiaoshi will discover a way to resurrect Lu Guang. On the other hand, there are those who believe Xiaoshi will seize control of Lu Guang's business and utilize his abilities to aid others. Only time holds the answers to what unfolds in the forthcoming season.
Link Click season 2 promises an enthralling continuation of Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang's story. Although fans may need to exercise a bit more patience for the release, this anticipation only amplifies their excitement.
Stay tuned for further updates regarding the further details on the anime.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.