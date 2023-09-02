When will Nemu Kurotsuchi reappear in Bleach TYBW? Explained

The lieutenant of the 12th Division of Gotei 13, Nemu Kurotsuchi, has a vital role to play in Bleach TYBW. In the Thousand Year Blood-War arc, Nemu goes through fascinating character development. However, up until episode 21, she hasn't had much screen time. As a result, fans are wondering when Nemu will reappear in Bleach TYBW.

While Nemuri appeared briefly during the second and third episodes of the second installment of the series in a new attire, she didn't participate in any major events. In those episodes, the 12th Division lieutenant accompanied her captain, Mayuri Kurotsuchi, and stood as a silent observer.

However, the 12th Division lieutenant would soon have her moment to shine in the upcoming episodes of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the upcoming events of Bleach TYBW arc.

Nemu Kurotsuchi will appear in Episode 22 of Bleach TYBW and participate in a battle alongside Mayuri

Slated to release on September 9, 2023, Bleach TYBW episode 22 will see Nemu Kurotsuchi assisting her Captain, Mayuri Kurotsuchi, against Giselle and the zombified Bambietta Basterbine. According to the source material, the lieutenant of the 12th Division will be instructed by her captain to prepare the settings of a special device to neutralize Bambietta's reishi bombs.

Since there will be a recap episode on September 2, 2023, the ninth episode of the second installment will be released a week later. According to the manga, the next episode of Bleach is likely to cover Mayuri versus Giselle's fight.

Nemu Kurotsuchi as seen in Bleach manga (Image via Tite Kubo)

In chapter 590 of the Bleach manga, Mayuri faced Giselle, one of the Quincy girls of the Wandenreich. Shockingly, Sternritter Z used the zombified corpse of her teammate, Bambietta Basterbine, who hurled her reishi bombs at the 12th Division captain.

However, Mayuri and Nemu were prepared to deal with Bambietta's Schrift. The 12th Division Captain, a brilliant scientist, probably collected all of the data about the Sternritters and, therefore, created a device to neutralize Bambietta's reishi bombs. In chapter 590 of Bleach manga, Mayuri ordered Nemu to set the special device to three seconds.

Nemu and Mayuri as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Mayuri's 'special device' could cease the activity of the spirit particles for a specific length of time. In other words, it was a massive counter to Bambietta's Schrift, which relied on spirit particles, or reishi. Although Nemu didn't showcase her abilities in this fight, she accompanied her captain and assisted him in defeating Giselle's zombies.

However, she would have a massive role in the later part of the Bleach TYBW arc. Against one of the Schutzstaffel, Pernida Parnkgjas, Nemu would come in clutch and save her captain, Mayuri Kurotsuchi. She would then unlock her true potential and showcase her insurmountable strength. Additionally, Nemu's past will also be revealed during that fight.

Exploring the character Nemu Kurotsuchi from Bleach

One of the finest characters in Bleach, Nemu Kurotsuchi, is the lieutenant of the 12th Division in Gotei 13. According to the Bleach manga, Mayuri Kurotsuchi created her using a combination of Gikon and Gigai techniques.

In other words, she is the artificially created daughter of the 12th Division Captain. Nemu is extremely loyal to her captain and often stays silent in his presence. She follows every order of her captain, Mayuri Kurotsuchi, and attends to her duties as the 12th Division lieutenant.

