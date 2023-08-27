Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more details

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9 will be released on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo TV and its affiliated syndications. Following its release in Japan, the episode will be available for the international audience on various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel, and more.

Unfortunately, Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9 won't be broadcast next week, i.e., September 2, as a recap episode will be shown instead. As a result, fans have to wait a bit longer to watch the continuation of the Quincy vs. Shinigami war.

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW saw the return of Ichigo Kurosaki to the battleground. The Substitute Soul Reaper exhibited his enhanced potential and easily defeated the Quincy girls. However, he was also confronted by a sight that he never wished to see - the betrayal of his friend Uryu Ishida.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9 will be released on September 9

As mentioned, Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9 is slated to release on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on various Japanese networks, including TV Tokyo. Global fans can catch the next episode of the anime series on multiple streaming platforms.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9 can be streamed on Hulu in the USA. Moreover, the episode will also be available for streaming on the top-rated streaming platform like Disney+ in selected countries, including Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, among others others.

Fans from South and South East can catch the next episode of Bleach TYBW on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel with the Ultra membership. Additionally, Netflix is another platform where Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9 can be streamed.

The release dates and timings for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9 according to different time zones are mentioned thus:

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 9:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, September 9, 3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, September 9, 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 10:30 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, September 10, 12 am

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 10:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, September 9, 11:30 am

A brief recap of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW saw Yhwach waking up from his sleep and wishing for the end of the world. On the battlefield, Kenpachi Zaraki couldn't find Yachiru after his fight against Gremmy Thoumeaux, so he ordered his squad members to find her. However, Zaraki and his men were ambushed by the Quincy girls or Bambi sisters.

Candice Catnipp and others left Zaraki reeling on the ground and were about to finish him off. However, Ichigo Kurosaki appeared and saved Zaraki from the clutches of death.

Ichigo as seen in the episode (Image via Pierrot)

The episode saw Ichigo's enhanced power as a soul reaper as he fought against four Quincy girls alone and overwhelmed them. He also exhibited his Getsuga Jujisho, a new type of Getsuga, against Candice Catnipp, the Sternrtter T for Thunder.

Meanwhile, Ichigo's return caused a hole in the barrier that existed between the Soul Society, and the Royal Palace, prompting Yhwach to infiltrate the Royal Palace where the Soul King dwells. At this point, Ichigo was surprised to see his friend, Uryu Ishida, standing beside Yhwach and Jugram.

A still from Bleach TYBW episode 21 (Image via Pierrot)

Exasperatingly he asked the reason behind his betrayal, but Uryu gave no answer. Orihime and Chad also appeared on the Seireitei and deflected Uryu's arrows to save Ichigo. The episode ended with the deuteragonist moving upward to the Royal Palace with Yhwach and Jugram.

What to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9

Yhwach as seen in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9, which will be followed a week after the recap episode, will see the continuation of the events. Ichigo will recollect himself and swear to bring Uryu back. On the other hand, Renji and other Soul Reapers will be engaged in a duel with Bazz-B and other Sternritters.

The episode will also see the return of one of the most unexpected characters. Additionally, a fan-favorite character will finally appear in the Great War. Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9 is expected to showcase Mayuri Kurotsuchi in a new light, as he would also join the Soul Reapers on the battlefield.

Most importantly, the episode will also highlight Yhwach's infiltration into the Royal Palace. Overall, fans can stay hyped about the upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW.

About the recap episode

Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

On September 2, Bleach TYBW part 2 will see a recap episode comprised of the major scenes from episodes 1-8. This recap episode will act as an interlude before the story moves on to the next part of the Great War. Most probably, this interlude episode would highlight the major events of the previous episodes, and create an anticipation for the Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9.

