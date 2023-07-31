Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War: What happened to Bambietta Basterbine? Exploring the grim fate of the Quincy

Bambietta Basterbine is one of the most intriguing characters in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War arc. She was introduced as one of the strongest Sternritters during the first Quincy Invasion when she fought against Sajin Komamura and stole his Bankai.

However, the true extent of her sadistic personality and powers wasn't shown til the latest episode of Bleach TYBW. The Captain of the 7th Division, Sajin Komamura put his life at stake and attained an immortal body through Humanization Technique to defeat Bambietta convincingly.

As she lay on the ground, dumbfounded to have lost against a Soul Reaper, Bambietta saw herself surrounded by the other Bambi girls. She was seen to be terrified by Gigi, especially. It was later mentioned in the episode that her Spiritual pressure had completely disappeared. So, what happened to Bambietta following the battle?

This article explains the grim fate of Bambietta Basterbine in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War, and whether she has actually died or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

Disclaimer: This article also contains descriptions of violence.

Bambietta was turned into a Zombie by the Sternritter Giselle in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War

Bambietta Basterbine is a fan-favorite character in Bleach. As a Quincy known for her sadism, Bambietta felt no remorse for killing Shinigamis mercilessly in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

However, for the first time, she tasted the bitterness of defeat against Sajin Komamura. As a result, Bambietta was disillusioned. She couldn't accept losing to a mere Shinigami. Her arrogance crumbled down, and she lay upon the rubble, defeated.

Bambietta surrounded by Quincy girls in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Just then she looked up and saw that she was surrounded by her fellow Sternritter girls. Giselle Gewelle, one of the Sternritter girls told her that they would help her because they didn't want Bambietta to die.

Seeing the Sternritter girls, Bambietta became frantic. She even begged Giselle to stop what she was about to do. However, Giselle didn't pay any heed to Bambietta's requests and approached her. So, what happened to Bambietta?

Bambietta lay defeated in Bleach Thousand-Year blood war (Image via Pierrot)

The fate that followed Bambietta wasn't sketched by Tite Kubo. However, it was later revealed that Giselle had ended Bambietta's life and soaked her in her blood to zombify her. In other words, turned her into an Undead.

In the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood war arc, Giselle Gewelle was introduced as one of the members of Wandenreich's Sternritters. She was bestowed the designation Z for The Zombie by the King of the Quincy, Yhwach.

Giselle (at the front) as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Giselle's The Zombie Schrift allows her to control anyone who comes into contact with her blood. In Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War arc, Giselle used her Schrift to zombify a horde of Shinigamis.

However, her powers do not work on Quincies unless they have died. In other words, Giselle couldn't have made Bambietta a Zombie til she died. So, that's why she killed Bambietta Basterbine's life herself and made her into a Zombie.

Zombified Bambietta in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Tite Kubo)

As a Zombie, Bambietta was totally under the control of Giselle. Now, there's a reason why Giselle and the other girls had thought of doing this to Bambietta. If they hadn't killed her and made her into a Zombie, then she would have been executed on His Majesty, Yhwach's orders, just like Cang Du and BG9.

Giselle's sadistic disposition and an unhealthy obsession for Bambietta compelled her to make the latter a Zombie. She later summoned the zombified Bambietta to fight Yumichika, Ikkaku, and Mayuri in the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

Giselle and Bambi as seen in the Bleach manga (Image via Tite Kubo)

It was observed that Giselle was extremely cruel to Bambietta. As someone with a very whimsical nature, Giselle repeatedly bullied and tortured her. In a sense, she took pleasure in dominating Bambietta.

However, despite the cruelty displayed, she also loved Bambi. Giselle's twisted affection for Bambietta also makes her one of the disliked characters in Bleach.

Furthermore, as a zombie, Bambietta had to rely on Giselle's blood. In other words, Giselle had to keep feeding Bambietta her blood to keep the Zombification effect on.

The girl Bambietta, who was known for her sadistic, and dominating nature, became a weapon, and a plaything for Giselle.No matter how brutal of a Sternritter Bambietta was, fans might agree that she didn't deserve such a horrible punishment.

