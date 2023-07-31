Sakamoto Days chapter 130: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 130 will be released in Japan on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the finest action-comedy manga currently being published. With its spectacular fight sequences, the series has continued to captivate fans for weeks. However, the major twist in the previous episode has left readers with their minds boggled.

When Akira confronted Uzuki for the death of his aunt Rion, Uzuki seemed to hint that she is actually Rion. The truth remains unclear, and even Sakamoto, who was once her good friend, found himself utterly confused.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 130 will likely explain what happened between Rion and Uzuki when they faced off

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 130

Sakamoto lands between Uzuki and Akira (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Sakamoto Days chapter 130 will continue with the ongoing Bangkok arc where Sakamoto and his allies have arrived at Thailand in search of Akira and Uzuki. The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, August 6, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, August 7, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, August 7, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 129

Uzuki and Akira (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

In the previous chapter, readers saw Uzuki coming to terms with the uncanny resemblance between Rion and Akira. He then expressed delight in finally getting to meet Rion's beloved niece.

On the other hand, Akira, who was consumed by rage, firmly believed that Uzuki had deprived her of the person she regarded as a sister, parent, and friend, and she would not accept any other perspective.

Uzuki urged Akira to unleash all her anger at him, because extending the conversation would only serve to humanize him and make Akira hesitant about taking his life. However, this absolutely did not bother Akira. At this moment, Sakamoto and the others stormed into the warehouse. Unfortunately, they were unable to prevent Akira from stabbing Uzuki with a sword.

In a shocking twist, Uzuki began speaking like Rion, asking about Akira's well-being. However, Shin remained skeptical about the possibility of Rion being Uzuki's second personality.

Sakamoto (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

As Sakamoto, who had witnessed Rion's lifeless body, confronted Uzuki about his identity, the latter burst into laughter. Observing Uzuki's fighting style as he took down Kanaguri, Sakamoto became increasingly convinced that he was indeed dealing with Rion.

At the end of the chapter, Uzuki playfully teased Sakamoto about his weight and suggested that a billion yen bounty on him was excessive for him.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 130?

Readers would like to find out if Uzuki is Rion in Sakamoto Days chapter 130 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 130, readers can expect, hopefully, some explanations regarding the big reveal of the previous chapter. The question that needs to be answered first is whether the individual assumed to be Uzuki is truly him or if it has always been Rion masquerading as Uzuki.

There is a possibility that after Rion's death, Uzuki developed a second personality. He probably adopted Rion's identity to cope with her death and the fact that he had to take her life.

On the other hand, if Rion has consciously been using Uzuki's name and identity, then readers will be eager to know the reasons behind her decision. More importantly, in the next installment of the series, they would want to learn why she placed a bounty on Sakamoto's head and why she is after the JAA.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.