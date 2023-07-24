Sakamoto Days chapter 129: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 129 will be released in Japan on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Readers saw Sakamoto's plan to ambush Uzuki while he was alone likely being foiled by Akira, who decided to recklessly confront him. On the other hand, the news of Kumanomi's triumph over Hyo had been spreading, though Heisuke's fate is still uncertain. With Uzuki on the verge of declaring an all-out war against the JAA, the stakes are exceedingly high. The upcoming chapter will likely reveal whether this conflict can be averted.

Sakamoto Days chapter 129 will likely follow Sakamoto's group as they try to bring down Uzuki

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 129

Uzuki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days chapter 129 will continue with the ongoing Bangkok arc, where Sakamoto and his allies have arrived at Thailand in search of Akira and Uzuki. The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, July 30, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, July 30, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, July 30, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, July 30, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, July 30, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 30, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, July 30, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, July 31, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, July 31, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 128

The previous chapter opened with Nagumo being informed of Hyo's death in a battle in Thailand. This visibly affected Nagumo, who reflected that it is not the talentless, but the genuinely good people who often meet their end first.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto and his companions were shown traveling in a truck towards Uzuki's warehouse. Shin received a message on his phone, probably from Heisuke, informing him that the sniper would join them shortly. However, Shin found the message odd, as it was accompanied by emojis, which was uncharacteristic of Heisuke.

When they reached the warehouse district, Shin got to work, tracking the enemy with his powers. Their objective was to arrest Uzuki and avoid as much bloodshed as possible.

Inside the warehouse where Uzuki was staying, Kashima questioned him about their plans for the future after dismantling the JAA. This conflicted with Kashima's belief, and he argued for the necessity of a new order, using JAA article 23 as an example, which stipulates that only the target can be harmed.

Uzuki agreed that, after the JAA's destruction, assassins would become an integral part of everyday life, leaving Kashima stunned, as he had thought he was pursuing divine justice by teaming up with Uzuki. The chapter ended with Akira confronting Uzuki.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 129?

Akira as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 129, readers can expect an intense confrontation between Akira and Uzuki. On the other hand, Sakamoto and his team want to avoid unnecessary violence. However, in the previous chapter, Shin probably picked up Akira's voice, leaving them with no choice but to intervene and stop her.

Sakamoto, having been an assassin and understanding the difficulty of leaving that world, has been determined to prevent Akira from getting involved. This means their original ambush plan will no longer work, and a full-scale battle might be inevitable in the upcoming installment of the series.

Details regarding what transpired between Heisuke and Kumanomi is also unclear. It is possible that Heisuke left to join Sakamoto after believing both Kumanomi and Hyo drowned, but his peculiar text message suggests there might be more to the story. Hopefull,y the details will be revealed in Sakamoto Days chapter 129.

