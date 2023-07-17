Sakamoto Days chapter 128: Release date, where to read, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 128 will be released in Japan on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Readers saw how Heisuke's sniping skills helped in bringing down the formidable Kumanomi. However, in the previous chapter, Kumanomi was able to reverse the situation, overwhelming not only Heisuke but also eliminating Hyo. Now, it seems that the fight between Heisuke and Kumanomi will continue in Sakamoto Days chapter 128.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 128 will follow Heisuke's fight against Kumanomi, following Hyo's death

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 128

Kumanomi (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days chapter 128 will continue with the ongoing Bangkok arc, where Sakamoto and his allies have arrived at Thailand in search of Akira and Slur. The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, July 23, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, July 24, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, July 24, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 127

Kumanomi (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The previous chapter opened with Kumanomi lying on the ground, seemingly knocked out by Heisuke's bullet and Hyo's punch. By the time Hyo realized the battle was not over, it was already too late. Kumanomi destroyed his other eye by creating another coil gun and shooting a bullet.

Next, she stopped two of Heisuke's bullets and landed a few hits on him. When Heisuke had a chance to ask why she was after JAA, Kumanomi explained that it was because of one of their failed schemes called Al-Kamar. JAA forcefully turned orphans into assassins for the Order. Thus, orphans like Kumanomi greatly resented this.

Heisuke then questioned why she involved innocent civilians in such matters, to which Kumanomi replied that she did not care. To make her point, she deflected one of Heisuke's bullets to strike a passerby. She claimed that by killing that civilian, she and Heisuke were now alike.

Hyo (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

As Heisuke stood stunned, Hyo reappeared and flung him away. Despite losing both his eyes and having a bullet lodged in his brain, Hyo was determined to keep fighting.

Hyo and Kumanomi's battle took them to the dock, where they both plunged into the water. Underwater, Kumanomi used the docked boats' propellers to strike Hyo. However, knowing that time was running out for him, Hyo decided to take Kumanomi down with him by drowning.

The chapter ended with Kumanomi climbing back onto the dock, but not unscathed. It was revealed that she had to sacrifice her right arm to escape Hyo's iron grip.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 128?

Heisuke (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

While Kumanomi has lost the ability to create coil guns with both her arms, Heisuke is at an even greater disadvantage. It is known to readers of the series that he is utterly inept in any form of combat other than shooting. Moreover, a sniper is vulnerable when an opponent gets too close, something that Kumanomi had previously tried to exploit.

When Hyo was alive, Heisuke had no worries as his formidable partner possessed immense power and skill to handle enemies in close quarters. However, with Hyo no longer by his side, Heisuke may struggle to confront Kumanomi.

However, it has been a long time since there has been any communication between Heisuke and his troupe. So, Sakamoto and the rest of the group might grow concerned and come looking for him. Thus, things are likely to get interesting in Sakamoto Days chapter 128.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.