Sakamoto Days chapter 127: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 127 will be published in the 33rd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine following its weekly release on July 17, 2023. Sakomoto Days is currently in the tenth arc of the series, namely the Bangok arc, where Sakamoto and his allies travel to Bangok in pursuit of Slur, who continues to recruit members into his squad to take down JAA.
The previous chapter, titled I’ll Kill You Later, was released on July 10, and saw the unexpected alliance between Heisuke and Hyo for their battle against Kumonami, the magnetic lady who was recruited by Slur.
Sakamoto Days chapter 127 is most likely to end Hyo and Heisuke's battle with their victory
Sakamoto Days chapter 127 is scheduled to release on Monday, July 17, at 12 am JST. As for the rest of the world, the release timings for different regions are as follows:
- Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, July 16, 2023
- British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Japanese Standard Time – 12 am, Monday, July 17, 2023
- Australian Central Daylight Time - 12:30 am, Monday, July 17, 2023
Readers can access the previous issues and the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 127 via the Shonen Jump+ app, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or the official website of VizMedia.
Recap of chapter 126
Readers were intrigued by the preceding chapter's dramatic conflict with Kumonami, the magnetic woman from Slur. Heisuke and Hyo may have finally defeated this strong foe with their combined efforts. The plot has taken an exciting turn thanks to Heisuke and Hyo's unexpected alliance. This is because no one could have predicted their affiliation with Slur's squad and subsequent conflict with one of its members.
After Kumonami reveals Hyo’s identity as a former member of the Order, Hyo acknowledges that he formerly had allegiance to the Order, but after meeting Sakamoto and witnessing his kindness, he has since changed his views. He claims that he no longer cares about the Order or Slur and continues to fight alongside Heisuke.
The chapter ends with the duo facing off against Kumonami as the battle nears its climax.
What to expect in Sakamoto Days chapter 127
As of now, there are no spoilers or information regarding the contents of the upcoming chapter. However, upon speculation, Sakamoto Days chapter 127 will most likely continue their ongoing conflict with Kumonami. Heisuke and Hyo may use their abilities and cooperation to defeat her magnetic powers, resulting in the duo’s victory.
The next chapter is sure to delve deeper into the Order’s intentions and plans and set the stage for the next arc in the series, which is sure to include more intriguing storylines and compelling plots.
Additionally, the chapter might provide more insight into Kumonami's past, goals, and reasons for remaining devoted to Slur.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.