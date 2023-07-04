Sakamoto Days chapter 126: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 126 will be released in Japan on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app. In the previous chapter, readers witnessed the ongoing battle between Hyo and Kumanomi, with the former finding themselves at a disadvantage.

However, everything changed when Heisuke made the decision to join the fight and lend his support to his newfound friend. It remains to be seen whether Heisuke will actually shift the tide in Hyo's favor.

In Sakamoto Days chapter 126, Heisuke and Hyo will face-off against Kumanomi

Heisuke wielding his sniper rifle (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days chapter 126 will probably explain how Heisuke's participation in the fight helps Hyo. The upcoming chapter is set to be released at 12 am JST on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Japan. The corresponding times to the rest of the world would be as follows:

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 125

Hyo attacking Kumanomi (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Kumanomi continued using her electromagnetic powers, turning the entire city into her arsenal. She launched a tuk tuk at Hyo, and followed it with a strong blow to the chest. However, Hyo remained unfazed. He confessed that he was now able to read his opponent's tactics.

Next, Kumanomi hurled a barrage of steel rods and sheets at Hyo, yet Hyo effortlessly punched through them and struck back at Kumanomi. As Kumanomi contemplated the seemingly inhuman level of Hyo's power, he explained that by maximizing weight and speed, his fist became like a cannonball.

Kumanomi then drew knives and cleavers from roadside vendors and directed them at Hyo. Despite having the opportunity to dodge the flying weapons, Hyo made the choice to protect the civilians behind him.

Kumanomi creating a coil gun (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Kumanomi, realizing Hyo is a softy, created a coil gun using a bunch of screws and aimed it at a child. Once again, Hyo positioned himself to protect the child, and in the process, lost his left eye.

Kumanomi remarked that Hyo was not suitable to be an assassin, an opinion that Hyo agreed with. He knew that he could not become like Nagumo, who had no illusions, or Sakamoto, who had the courage to quit being an assassin.

Just as Kumanomi shot a nail to take out Hyo's other eye, Heisuke intervened with his gun. The chapter ended with Heisuke expressing his desire to join the fight but admitting that he is afraid of Kumanomi.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 126?

Heisuke will be seen fighting Kumanomi in Sakamoto Days chapter 126 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Although the battle between Hyo and Kumanomi has ultimately been one-sided, Heisuke's shooting skills might come as an advantage to the assassin from the Order in Sakamoto Days chapter 126. Kumanomi has been using her electromagnetic powers with versatility, and even targeting civilians, so as to put Hyo at a disadvantage.

However, with Heisuke's unparalleled ability to use the sniper rifle, an element of unpredictability will come into play. Although no spoilers for Sakamoto Days chapter 126 are available at the moment, one thing is for sure: the ongoing battle is going to get much more intense.

