Sakamoto Days chapter 124: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 124 will be released in Japan on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Readers worldwide will get access to the chapter at different times based on their time zones.

In the previous chapter, readers witnessed Heisuke and Hyo's mini adventure as they tracked down the culprit who had stolen Heisuke's bag. This led to a thrilling chase, ultimately resulting in a brief but easy fight with the thief. However, this encounter set up a more intense fight that awaits in the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 124.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 123 will follow Heisuke and Hyo as they face Haruma

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 124

Hyo and Heisuke as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days chapter 124 will most likely follow Heisuke and reveal what new trouble he has gotten himself into. The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, June 25, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12 am, Monday, June 26, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, June 26, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 123

Heisuke as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Heisuke informed Shin and the rest of the group that he would search for his bag with his new friend. So he asked them to proceed without him. However, Shin was not completely assured and worried about his friend.

Meanwhile, during their inquiry at the airport, the CCTV footage revealed a skinny man sporting sunglasses and a ponytail, making off with Heisuke's bag. Soon, Heisuke and Hyo spotted him and chased him down. Hyo hurled Heisuke towards the thief, but the thief dodged and pulled out a sword, revealing that he was an assassin.

Seeing this, Hyo armed himself with knucklebusters. His strength was astounding, as he shattered a car with a single punch. Reading the thief's moves, Hyo realized he was no small fry and wondered if he knew anything about Slur.

Heisuke confronts the thief in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

As the chase continued, Heisuke met a few obstacles, including several collisions and being hunted by dogs. His determination reminded Hyo of his own journey to becoming an assassin, where he had to overcome his lack of natural talent through determination and hard work.

Finally, Heisuke managed to retrieve the bag and took out his rifle. But he opted to use his weapon to protect the thief from the falling metal rods that could have caused serious injury. It was at that moment Haruma arrived, crushing the thief beneath her boots. She revealed that she had successfully lured Hyo to the location.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 124?

Haruma as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 124, readers will likely uncover the reason why Hyo is after Slur. Now that Hyo has fallen into Haruma's trap, a fight between them is expected. While Haruma's power and skills remain a mystery, the fact that Uzuki has relied on her suggests she is quite formidable.

On the other hand, Hyo himself is exceptionally powerful and presents a potential threat to Uzuki's plans. This explains why Uzuki aims to eliminate him.

While Haruma's business is with Hyo, if she comes to know that Heisuke is part of Sakamoto's group it might spell disaster for Heisuke. It remains to be seen whether Shin of Sakamoto will sense something is off and also go in search of Heisuke in Sakamoto Days chapter 124.

If things take a turn for the worse and Shin fails to receive any communication from Heisuke, prompting them to initiate a search operation, they might unknowingly draw closer to Uzuki much earlier than they initially anticipated.

Poll : 0 votes