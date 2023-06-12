Sakamoto Days chapter 123: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 123 will be released in Japan on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Readers worldwide will get access to the chapter at different times based on their time zones.

Readers witnessed both Sakamoto's and Uzuki's sides making preparations in the previous chapter. While Sakamoto intends to stop Akira and bring down Uzuki, Uzuki intends to bring down the JAA. A clash, hence, is imminent.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 123 will follow Heisuke and Hyo as they go searching for a bag

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 123

Hyo as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days chapter 123 will most likely follow Sakamoto and his friends as they attempt to stop Uzuki. The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, June 18, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 18, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12 am, Monday, June 19, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, June 19, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 122

Haruma and Kumanomi in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The previous chapter began inside Uzuki's base where Haruma and Kumanomi had just arrived. Uzuki introduced them to Kashima, acknowledging them as former companions from Al-Kamar Orphanage. It was revealed that two more individuals from the orphanage, Gozu and Tenkyu, would be joining them soon.

During the introductions, Haruma and Kashima found themselves in a minor conflict when Kashima refused to remove his mask. Haruma utilized her telekinetic abilities to swiftly draw him closer and unmask him. This encounter left Kashima shaken, but it also increased his confidence in their plan to take down the Order.

Sakamoto's group in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Sakamoto, Shin, and the others were depicted traveling to Thailand. However, upon their arrival at the destination by air, Heisuke realized that he had lost his luggage. Heisuke decided to stay at the airport and search for it.

Eventually, his suitcase appeared on the conveyor belt, but just as he was about to retrieve it, a formidable and imposing man claimed it as his own. The two got into a verbal spat and then the man effortlessly tossed Heisuke aside.

But Heisuke continued to insist that the suitcase was his, so the man decided to open it and prove it was his own. Seeing this Heisuke broke down as without his gun he would not be able to help his friends.

The man, who later introduced himself as Hyo, took felt sorry for him and volunteered to help him in locating his lost luggage.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 123?

Heisuke and Hyo will be seen together in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 123, readers can expect to see Heisuke go on a mini-adventure with his new acquaintance Hyo to search for the lost luggage. It is unclear whether the suitcase was stolen or merely swapped with someone else.

Moreover, readers might get to learn more about Hyo in the upcoming chapter. Readers have got a glimpse of his incredible strength which suggests he is not a commoner.

On the other hand, readers can look forward to learning more about Akao's whereabouts and plan in Sakamoto Days chapter 123, as the previous chapter did not mention her. It is still unknown why she put a bounty on Sakamoto's head.

