Sakamoto Days chapter 122: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 122 will be released in Japan on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Readers worldwide will get access to the chapter at different times based on their time zones.

In the previous chapter, not only was it revealed that Uzuki made a surprising return after Sakamoto had apparently killed him but it was also shown that one of his supposed victims had similarly returned from the grave. Given that both of their motivations are unknown at this point, it will be interesting to see what happens in Sakamoto Days chapter 122.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga.

Sakamoto Days chapter 122 might shed light on Rion Akao's current whereabouts

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 122

Shin and Sakamoto (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Sakamoto Days chapter 122 will continue Sakamoto and his group's mission of stopping Uzuki. The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, June 11, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, on Sunday, June 11, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12 am, Monday, June 12, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, June 12, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 121

Yotsumura (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

In the previous chapter, Sakamoto made a shocking revelation. He had attempted to kill Uzuki and believed he had succeeded. However, after eight years, Uzuki returned. Sakamoto then confessed that he felt the pain of Akao's death but remembered her final advice about having more people in his life. Now, he has a lot of people whom he cares about.

Sakamoto then explained that death could strike anyone living in the assassin world at any time. Therefore, it was crucial to stop Akira, and Sakamoto needed Shin's help in doing so.

Nagumo (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

The chapter shifted to Nagumo's visit to Kindaka in the hospital. The latter had been in a coma for eight years. Yotsumura, who was supposed to be dead, was also present. It was revealed that Nagumo had negotiated with JAA to keep Kindaka alive because he was an important witness in the Uzuki case.

On the other hand, Yotsumura shared some interesting news. Akao was the one to issue the one billion yen bounty on Sakamoto's head. Nagumo did not believe it was Akao because he had seen her dead body, but then he remembered something. The combined bounty on Higuchi and Koba's heads amounted to one billion yen. Therefore, when Sakamoto defeated them, Akao declared that he was worth a billion.

The chapter then shifted to Uzuki's hideout, where Kumanomi and Haruma arrived. Uzuki disclosed that his next move would be to destroy the Order.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 122?

Akao (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 122, readers will likely see Sakamoto and his group formulating a plan of action to first of all stop Akira. Their main goal is to keep her from being involved in the world of assassins. The constant threat of death looms over every move an assassin makes. As Sakamoto's own life serves as a stark reminder, retirement is not an option.

However, the shocking revelation that Akao is alive complicates matters for everyone. Sakamoto is in the dark about Akao's motivations for placing a bounty on his head. Akira, driven by her thirst for revenge against her aunt's killer, will now be undermined by the fact that Akao is alive. Moreover, Uzuki's decision to shoulder the blame for Akao's supposed murder that will be time to unravel.

Poll : 0 votes