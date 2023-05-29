Sakamoto Days chapter 121: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 121 will be released in Japan on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Readers worldwide will get access to the chapter at different times based on their time zones.

In the previous chapter, Sakamoto finally finished narrating his past encounter with Uzuki. A new arc is about to begin in which Sakamoto's gang, as well as Akira, who is working on her own to get to Uzuki to exact revenge, will begin their hunt.

Sakamoto Days chapter 121 will return to the antagonism between Sakamoto and Uzuki

Release date and time of Sakamoto Days chapter 121

Shin (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Sakamoto Days chapter 121 will return to the present timeline since the titular protagonist finished recalling his past encounter. The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, June 4, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, on Sunday, June 4, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12 am, Monday, June 5, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, June 5, 2023

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 120

Rion (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

The previous chapter opened with a colored page featuring a flashback, wherein Rion discussed her plan to start an assassination business after graduation alongside Sakamoto and Nagumo. Rion wanted to possess half of the company, as she doubted the competence of the other two to be CEOs.

The chapter then shifted focus to Sakamoto confronting Uzuki, who said that disclosing the reason for killing Rion would not change things. Following this, he confessed to being enslaved by JAA, leading him to experience pain, torment, and loneliness. However, he ultimately claimed to have felt liberated.

Uzuki (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Sakamoto and Uzuki engaged in a battle, but the outcome remained undisclosed. The protagonist got to the point where he would have shot Uzuki at point blank range, but the latter asked his head to be spared as he expressed his wish to die while gazing at the sky.

The reason behind Sakamoto's decision to spare Uzuki's life remains unknown. The chapter then transitioned to the present, where Uzuki or Slur was also reminiscing and emphasized the importance for assassins to think of their last words in advance as they might meet their end anytime.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 121?

Akira (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

As of now, it is unknown what fans are going to witness in Sakamoto Days chapter 121 since no spoilers have surfaced yet. The upcoming chapter will mark the beginning of a new arc, with the storyline returning to the present after an extensive flashback.

Before the Sakamoto's Past arc, Akira was depicted actively pursuing Uzuki while Sakamoto, Shin, and others gathered information about this infamous assassin and his whereabouts. Fans can anticipate delving deeper into the precise circumstances surrounding Rion's demise.

Sakamoto at present (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

However, this revelation may not occur immediately. It might unfold in the future when Akira confronts Uzuki, which will surely make for an interesting encounter when the two finally meet each other. On the other hand, Sakamoto and his friends will also be going after Uzuki.

