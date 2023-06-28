Kochikame confirms a new one-shot with July 2023 release date

Fans of the manga series Kochikame are over the moon as Shueisha, the publisher of Weekly Shonen Jump, has announced that a new one-shot chapter will be released in July 2023.

Osamu Akimoto, the creator of Kochikame, will draw the 46-page chapter titled Kibō no Entotsu (Natsu) -1963- Kankichi-tachi no Natsuyasumi (Chimney of Hope (Summer) -1963- The Summer Vacation of Kankichi and Company). This highly anticipated one-shot will be published in the 32nd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, arriving in stores on July 10.

The upcoming one-shot, Kibō no Entotsu (Natsu) -1963- Kankichi-tachi no Natsuyasumi will be the manga's first chapter in 11 months, after the previous chapter drawn by Akimoto was released in August 2022.

The one-shot is the third story in the manga's Kibō no Entotsu (Chimney of Hope) storyline. It is a story that revolves around Rin Akatsuki, a singer, who works at Tokyo's Senju Thermal Power Station.

The power station, which was operational from 1926 to 1963 is known for its unique chimneys. These are frequently used as a visual representation of the historical period in various forms of media.

The Kib no Entotsu series debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2004 with the chapter Kib no Entotsu no Maki (The Story of the Chimneys of Hope), which takes place in 1955 and features a young Kankichi encountering Rin.

The second story, Kib no Entotsu -Hashima- (Chimneys of Hope -Hashima-), was released in December 2012. It was set in Rin's birthplace on Hashima Island, also known as "Battleship Island."

The most recent installment, Kib no Entotsu (Natsu) -1963- Kankichi-tacho no Natsuyasumi, takes place in 1963, and follows Kankichi and his colleagues as they travel to Hashima Island to reconnect with Rin.

Kochikame, which had a glorious 40-year run, ended its serialization in September 2016. However, Akimoto has since released several additional manga chapters that have entertained fans for years.

The series has achieved enormous success, with about 150 million copies in print as of June 2016. Kochikame has not only enthralled readers but has also inspired numerous adaptations in other forms of media over the years. The manga has been converted into various anime films, anime specials, live-action films, a live-action series, and several stage plays.

Fans now eagerly await the release of the new one-shot chapter in July. The return of the classic manga Kochikame will take individuals on a nostalgic ride and will also introduce the heartwarming story to the new generation of readers.

