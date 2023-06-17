Blooming Love manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Blooming Love manga is a freshly released rom-com series that has gradually gained popularity and sparked a lot of talks online since it was launched on May 9, 2023. It offers a wonderful narrative that will make everyone's heart skip a beat.

Blooming Love may be the best pick for those looking for a feel-good high school series with a healthy romance and a wonderful blend of humor. This slice-of-life manga appears promising and has so far kept readers' attention by telling the story of two high schoolers who share a mutual respect, slowly discovering love while exploring each other's passions.

Blooming Love is the latest rom-com manga sensation

Where to read and release schedule

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 Interesting romance/drama about two artistic individuals well-rounded in their certain area of expertise: drawings and craftsmanship. How they come to appreciate the other's skillset strikes a fanciful intrigue.



Blooming Love is exclusively accessible on the Manga Plus app and website. All chapters are available for free and are sorted in appropriate chronological order, allowing readers to dive into the wonderful story without any difficulties.

Six released chapters of the manga are presently available for free reading. According to Manga Plus, Chapter 7 will be released on Monday, June 19, 2023.

What to expect

Shintaro Ibuki from Blooming-Love. (Image via Manga Plus)

Blooming Love centers around the lives of two high school students who, at first glance, appear to be completely different from one another. However, they both have a passion for art, even though it takes different forms. As the narrative unfolds, their shared interests gradually bring them closer together.

Shintaro Ibuki, the male protagonist, is a reserved and artistically talented young boy. It is his tough classmate, Kyoko Sugisaki, who catches his attention. Kyoko is a rough yet lovable character who possesses an ardent love for woodworking and craftsmanship, particularly when it comes to creating traditional Japanese drums.

Kyoko Sugisaki from Blooming Love. (Image via Manga Plus)

The story primarily focuses on the genuine and respectful relationship that develops between Shintaro and Kyoko. It also takes a fresh and innovative approach to the typical high school romance trope. Its refreshing and innocent tone highlights the characters' personal growth, their shared devotion to their respective hobbies, and the love that further blossoms between them.

As the series progresses, readers can expect to witness a deepening connection between the characters and their exploration of one another's passions. The manga series beautifully captures the essence of a slice-of-life romance, taking its time to nurture the relationship while prioritizing character development and offering insightful glimpses into the individual journeys of the characters.

Is it worth reading?

Rukasu @RukasuMHA Horikoshi's comment in this week's Jump:

"Recently, 'Blooming Love' and 'Skip and Loafer' have been my comfort manga. I want to keep reading them forever." Horikoshi's comment in this week's Jump:"Recently, 'Blooming Love' and 'Skip and Loafer' have been my comfort manga. I want to keep reading them forever." https://t.co/0cCNkRxLTk

Blooming Love is an excellent manga choice for fans looking for a slice-of-life romance. It has the potential to become a go-to comfort manga for many fans. It's a refreshing new take on standard high school romance stories, and despite the appropriate amount of comedy, the story can be seen as more mature than most others of its sort.

The story focuses on the characters and their distinct personalities, in addition to the plot as a whole. The manga strives to provide rom-com fans with a pleasant reading experience. It has a very smooth pace that concentrates on the characters' development, evolving relationships, and discovery of new parts of their identities.

