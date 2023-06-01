Where to watch My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 has emerged as one of the best romantic comedies of the season, gaining a massive fanbase eagerly awaiting each new episode every week. Currently, the anime is being streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll, and given its positive reception, other streaming sites will likely soon add it to their libraries.

This romantic comedy has gained a lot of attention, and Akito Yamada, the titular character, has become a new heartthrob in the anime community. Due to the series' heart-flattering moments and a delightful touch of humor, many fans have compared it to the famous rom-com Horimiya.

As the story progresses, viewers will witness the heartwarming journey of a cold and distant gamer boy falling in love with a clumsy, sweet, and friendly girl who has recently discovered her passion for gaming.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is available on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999) Yamada has entered the chat!(via My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999) Yamada has entered the chat! 🎮 (via My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999) https://t.co/3EncLOkdU6

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 releases a new episode every week on Saturdays in Japan at 12.30 am via different native broadcasting television networks. These networks include Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

After that, the anime is available worldwide via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on the viewer's geographic location and time zone.

The following list details Crunchyroll's release schedule for different time zones:

Korean Standard Time: 2 am on Sunday

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm on Saturday

Greenwich Mean Time: 6 pm on Saturday

Philippines Time: 1 am on Sunday

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 4 am on Sunday

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm on Saturday

Pakistan Standard Time: 10 pm on Saturday

Bangladesh Standard Time: 11 pm on Saturday

South Africa Standard Time: 7 pm on Saturday

Nepal Time: 10.45 pm on Saturday

Crunchyroll is one of the most popular streaming services in the world. It gives an exclusive streaming experience. Thus, fans can enjoy My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 at any moment while enjoying access to the website's user-friendly design and high-quality videos.

Fans can choose between a free account that provides limited access to episodes and contains ads or a premium subscription that provides unlimited access to all content without ads.

About My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Anime Trending @AniTrendz



Anime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 This isn't a dream, Yamada will always be there for youAnime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 This isn't a dream, Yamada will always be there for you 😇 Anime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 https://t.co/eXy3hYhJOn

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is a recently premiered romantic comedy series that continues to secure its spot among the top 10 anime series of the season and is hailed as the best rom-com of the season. This ongoing series is set to have 13 episodes, with Crunchyroll being the exclusive streaming platform releasing new episodes every week.

The series has been generating massive buzz online, captivating audiences with its storyline and visuals, including manga panels and anime scenes, and attracting a fresh wave of viewers each week.

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 I am obsessed. Peak romance.



No BS just a nice gradual progression of events and character interactions building up their chemistry where it feels earned as a result (I now look forward to its anime adaptation)



Manga: Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru (Loving Yamada at LV999) I am obsessed. Peak romance.No BS just a nice gradual progression of events and character interactions building up their chemistry where it feels earned as a result (I now look forward to its anime adaptation)Manga: Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru (Loving Yamada at LV999) https://t.co/x9dIxMCWMn

According to Mangamo, the digital manga circulator of Loving Yamada at Lv999!, the official storyline description reads:

"Recently dumped, Akane is just about to quit the game she used to play with her boyfriend when she meets Yamada in the same RPG. Yamada in real life, turns out to be somewhat of a legend. The only problem is – he is ONLY interested in the game. As Akane's feelings grow, will Yamada's focus stay on the game?"

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 narrates the heartwarming story of Akane and Yamada, two characters who couldn't be more different, as they fall in love slowly. Having experienced a heartbreaking breakup, Akane finds happiness again when fate brings Yamada into her life. Interestingly, their paths continue to intersect, not just in the real world but also within the gaming world.

