My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 anime releases main trailer, additional cast list, and theme songs

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is set to premiere on April 1, 2023, as part of the spring anime season line-up. This anime has created a buzz on the internet with its consistent engagement with fans even before its launch.

With the premiere nearing, fans were treated to a new trailer on March 14, 2023, which is said to be the main trailer for the upcoming series. Along with this, some additional cast members were also revealed, and the theme song of the series was showcased as well.

While the premiere is just around the corner, international fans might receive the first episode of the anime by April 2, 2023. The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 on April 1 at 12.30 am JST.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 to follow the story of a young college student, Akane Kinoshita

On March 14, 2023, the makers of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 dropped yet another trailer video. The clip came with some additional details which summed up all the essential information about the upcoming rom-com.

The anime will tell the story of Akane Kinoshita, a young college student whose lover rejects her. She then plays a role-playing game (RPG) to vent her anger after the heartbreaking experience. But life takes a different turn for her as she meets Yamada Akito, a guild member whose avatar in the game is an afro wizard wearing a noh mask.

Yamada is the polar opposite of Akane. He is a completely detached and indifferent gaming lad who does not pay much heed to the notion of love and passion. Yet, his approach grabbed Akane's attention right away. As she recovers from her separation, Akane's attraction towards him grows.

Theme songs

The brand-new trailer revealed the opening theme song to be Gradation by KANA-BOON, who also composed the song, and Yuho Kitazawa of the Japanese rock band the Peggies. The ending theme song is called Trick Art, which has been performed by Ryujin Kiyoshi.

The theme song artists are definitely adding to the hype of the series that has been inspired by Mashiro's manga Loving Yamada at Lv999! (Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru). It's one of the most anticipated new romantic comedies of this year's spring anime season. Given that the manga has sold over one million copies, fans appear to have high hopes for it and await its release.

The final cast

Asano @AsanoElise



#Yamada999

#YamadakuntoLv999 My Love Story With Yamada-kun At Level 999 (Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru) TV anime revealed a new key visual! It will air in April 1, 2023. My Love Story With Yamada-kun At Level 999 (Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru) TV anime revealed a new key visual! It will air in April 1, 2023.#Yamada999#YamadakuntoLv999 https://t.co/AEbZjsvfQP

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 anime is adapted by Madhouse under the direction of Morio Asaka. Kunihiko Hamada created the character designs, and the script was written by Yasuhiro Nakanishi.

The official cast of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 includes:

Inori Minase as Akane Kouki

Uchiyama as Yamada

Natsuki Hanae as Eita Sasaki

Ai Kakuma as Runa Sasaki

Saori Onishi as Momoko Maeda

Nobuo Tobita as Takezo Kamota

Rio Tsuchiya as Yukari Tsubaki

About the anime

Yamada, as seen in My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 (Image via Madhouse)

According to Mangamo, the digital manga circulator of Loving Yamada at Lv999!, the official storyline description reads:

"Recently dumped, Akane is just about to quit the game she used to play with her boyfriend when she meets Yamada in the same RPG. Yamada in real life turns out to be somewhat of a legend. The only problem is – he is ONLY interested in the game. As Akane’s feelings grow, will Yamada’s focus stay on the game?"

The story is inspired by Loving Yamada at Lv999, a hugely popular manga by Mashiro. My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is expected to be one of the best new romantic comedy series of the spring anime season and fans are excited about its release on April 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes