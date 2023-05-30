My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 9 shows a new caring and considerate side of Yamada

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 9 aired on May 27, 2023, in Japan, and was later streamed on Crunchyroll for international viewers. The episode introduced significant plot developments and presented Yamada in a completely different light compared to his initial portrayal as a cold and distant character.

Yamada is now compassionate, caring, and even engages in conversations with a girl in the convenience store, solely because she is Akane. Throughout My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 9, viewers gained the clarity that Yamada, just like Akane, has also developed special feelings, and this revelation has now set the stage for the further growth and development of their relationship as the series progresses.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 9: Akane becomes ill, causing Yamada to worry for her well-being

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 9 opened by showcasing Akane working part-time at the convenience store where Yamada buys the food items he needs regularly. He also avails some special offers at Akane's request. As Akane scans Yamada's items, she shares that the busy schedules have made it difficult for Runa and her to spend time together.

After their conversation, she asks him to wait for her to finish her shift so they can go home together. Without any objection, Yamada agrees and waits outside, displaying a sweet and affectionate demeanor that signifies their growing closeness and comfort with each other.

Yamada's obedient behavior and Akane's reluctance to let him go, lead her coworker to believe that Yamada might be her boyfriend or that Akane may have a crush on him. This revelation flusters her. On their way back home, Akane hands Yamada some food in a bento and Yamada notices that she has caught a cold.

Later in the episode, Momo visits Akane's apartment to hang out, and shortly after, Runa contacts Akane, requesting an immediate meeting.

During their meeting, Runa informs Akane that a new member, a girl, has joined their guild. Runa expresses jealousy and insecurity, fearing that the new member's presence will disrupt their close-knit group dynamic. Akane reassures Runa that they can all be friends, but the latter remains skeptical.

She reveals that the new member is someone Yamada introduced, adding that he even asked Runa not to be rude to her as she initially was with Akane.

In an effort to know about the new member, Runa provides Akane with Yamada's phone number. When Akane calls, Yamada was already occupied in class with Tsubaki, the girl he helped to enter the guild, and therefore missed the call. Later on, Yamada calls back, only to realize that the missed call was from Akane.

During their conversation, Tsubaki observes Yamada's behavior and later asks him about his thoughts on Akane. Yamada appears lost, reflecting on Akane's clumsiness, childishness, as well as, her caring nature and bright smile, causing a flurry of images to flash through his mind, making it difficult for him to answer properly.

Yamada and Akane from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 ep9. (Image via Madhouse)

Towards the end of the latest episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Akane was shown to have become severely ill after covering someone else's night shift. She calls Runa to cancel their plans of playing together for the night, and Yamada, who was tutoring Runa at the time, understands that Akane's condition has worsened.

After not being able to contact Momo for help, she decides to go out to get some food. Despite her weakened state, she opts to ride a bicycle instead of using public transportation to prevent others from falling ill. However, her body soon gives up, and she collapses with the bicycle. As she struggles to pick up the fallen cycles, she realizes that she does not even have the strength to get up.

Overwhelmed by the situation, she breaks down. Just as she is beginning to lose consciousness, Yamada arrives and puts his arms around her to shield her from any harm.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 9 concluded with Akane's vision getting hazy as she lost consciousness and Yamada picking her up.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 10 is set to be released on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

