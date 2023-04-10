My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 2: Yamada unveils his compassionate side, Akane decides to move on from Takuma

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 2 was released on April 8, 2023, and was just as wholesome as the first episode. The rom-com series appears to be making viewers fall in love with the male lead, Yamada. After only two episodes, the anime has risen to the top of the popularity rankings.

The second episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 lived up to fans' expectations, featuring strong character development and plot advancement. In the episode, Akane was seen waking up with a hangover at Yamada's apartment. She became embarrassed by her actions and they eventually parted ways. Their plan did not last long as destiny worked its magic and brought them back together.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 2: Yamada experienced emotions for the first time, Akane began to heal from heartbreak

Yamada from My Love story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 (Image via Madhouse)

The second episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 titled, It's Almost Time for the Boss to Spawn, So... was the ultimate package of entertainment. The episode was filled with hilarious moments and a brewing romance that will flourish further in the series.

The episode begins with Akane waking up in Yamada's bed in his room, utterly perplexed by her surroundings. Yamada, upon noticing her waking up, took a break from the game he was playing with his mates, who were complaining that he wasn't switching on his camera, which was obviously because of Akane.

Akane as seen in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 2. (Image via Madhouse)

After realizing she ended up crashing at Yamada's place after drinking and passing out, Akane became very embarrassed about her actions. She began asking Yamada a few questions and he clarified that she passed out and puked on herself. He also had to pay her bills because she passed out before she could do so. He washed her dirty clothes for her as well.

She becomes even more embarrassed after hearing the entire story and apologizes profusely, but Yamada simply asks her to leave with her belongings, which she does. When she returns home, she discovers that her heart-shaped pendant is missing. This wasn't just any pendant to her; it was Takuma, her ex-boyfriend's, first gift to her.

Yamada from My Love story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 (Image via Madhouse)

Akane returns to the same game where she first met Yamada in the hopes of running into him once more to ask about her pendant. Upon arrival, she was welcomed by the Chocolate Rabbit Guild Master, Rurihime. She was a very upbeat and amiable person who insisted on hearing Akane's entire story of heartbreak.

As they were interacting, Yamada joined the game as well. Akane took the chance to ask him about her pendant through the private chat box in the game. He responded that he had not found it. He then starts to criticize the person who left unnecessary tools in the game's drop box, which turns out to be Akane. The criticism was so harsh that she ultimately logged out.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz



Anime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Yamada has his priorities straight, maybe not right, but straightAnime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Yamada has his priorities straight, maybe not right, but straight 😅 Anime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 https://t.co/8u6M1txOTz

After the game, Yamada discovered the lost pendant in his room, which he ended up stepping on and crushing. He was unable to contact Akane as they didn't have each other's contact information and their only source of communication was through the game, which Akane did not log into after their last interaction.

One day when Akane was returning home after meeting her friend Momo, she took the station road where she saw some school girls trying to confess to a boy who absolutely brushed them off by asking them to organize their thoughts and that it was almost time for the Boss to Spawn.

Akane from My Love story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

Akane recognized the man's voice and realized it was Yamada. Out of frustration, she confronts him and says that those girls were trying to express their feelings to him and his behavior towards them was rude. She then realizes that Yamada didn't even know what the girls were up to. Yamada then tells her that he was hoping to see her and hands the broken pendant to her as he apologizes for it.

Akane clearly holds back her tears and tells him it is fine after taking the pendant. She then leaves while it rains heavily but something snaps inside Yamada. He rushes to Akane and hands her his umbrella. He then runs away in the pouring rain after stating that she doesn't need to return it. This is the first time Yamada felt something in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999.

Akane from My Love story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 2 (Image via Madhouse)

Later in the second episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Akane was seen taking the decision to be selective in her life while her friend Momo helped her clear out the clutter in her room sent by Akane's mom.

Ultimately, she decided to let go of her broken pendant along with the clutter. Later that night, Akane got drunk with Moto again and ended up on Yamada's doorstep late at night to return his umbrella.

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999) A unlikely encounter(via My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999) A unlikely encounter 👀 (via My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999) https://t.co/q4wW845cj6

Yamada was clearly irritated when he saw her in the same condition again. He was aggravated by the situation even more when Momo called him "hot" and passed out in his chest. Towards the conclusion of the episode, Akane thanked Yamada for everything before taking and leaving.

Yamada called her as she was leaving to let her know that Rurihime was worried about her and that she should return to the game at some point. Akane waves goodbye to Yamada and says she'll be there as soon as she gets home and the episode comes to a close.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 12:30 am in Japan.

