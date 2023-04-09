My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 3 is scheduled to release on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 12:30 am in Japan. Crunchyroll plans to make the anime available to global viewers via streaming platforms. The specific release time may vary depending on one's region, but fans are expected to be able to enjoy the new episode by April 16.

The first episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 had an impressive premiere, generating buzz as a potential top romantic comedy of the year. It went on to live up to fans' expectations in the second episode as well. Viewers are now eagerly awaiting the third episode to see what fate has in store for Akane and Yamada's relationship.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 3 will see Yamada’s growing attraction towards Akane

Broadcast time and where to watch

Mars. @AwayOnMarss00__



#山田くんとLv999の恋をする



Really enjoyed this first ep. The comedy really hits for me and always had a smile or laughed watching this. Already like Akane a lot and Takuma is a dbag lol. Akane convincing Yamada with a game coupon was so funny🤣🤣 Loving Yamada at Lv999Really enjoyed this first ep. The comedy really hits for me and always had a smile or laughed watching this. Already like Akane a lot and Takuma is a dbag lol. Akane convincing Yamada with a game coupon was so funny🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Loving Yamada at Lv999#山田くんとLv999の恋をするReally enjoyed this first ep. The comedy really hits for me and always had a smile or laughed watching this. Already like Akane a lot and Takuma is a dbag lol. Akane convincing Yamada with a game coupon was so funny🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TBraU3pa5G

The third episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is scheduled to air on various TV networks in Japan, including Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 12:30 am local time.

The anime will be available to viewers outside of Japan through Crunchyroll, but the date and time may vary based on the viewer's timezone and region. Below are the release times for different time zones:

Japan (Japanese Standard Time): Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 12:30 am

Korea (Korean Standard Time): Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 12 am

USA (Eastern Standard Time): Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10 am

UK (Greenwich Mean Time): Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2 pm

Philippines (PHT): Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm

Australia (Australian Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 12 am

India (Indian Standard Time): Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 7:30 pm

What to expect

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086



Continuing off where we left a certain hungover trainwreck and while still somber the series manages to convey a dash of dreamy aesthetics. Asaka boarded this also and his tenderness conveys a kind, benign vision for uplifting themes.



#山田999 Loving Yamada at Lv999 Episode 2Continuing off where we left a certain hungover trainwreck and while still somber the series manages to convey a dash of dreamy aesthetics. Asaka boarded this also and his tenderness conveys a kind, benign vision for uplifting themes. Loving Yamada at Lv999 Episode 2Continuing off where we left a certain hungover trainwreck and while still somber the series manages to convey a dash of dreamy aesthetics. Asaka boarded this also and his tenderness conveys a kind, benign vision for uplifting themes.#山田999 https://t.co/3QnFsbarT3

The forthcoming episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 will witness the growing relationship between Akane and Yamada. Yamada being the introverted and disinterested person he is has suddenly started showing concern towards Akane. Thus, fans can expect Yamada to open up a little more in the next episode of the installment.

Fans will also see Akane getting embarrassed as she got drunk with her friend Momo and ended up on Yamada's doorstep. It seems like romance is in the air, as Yamada is opening up and Akane has finally started to make a decision that benefits her and helps her move on from her past heartbreak.

A brief recap of episode 2

Chromafire @chromat1cfire



I hope after watching this I get back to binging the manga from where I left off Time to watch the first episode of “Loving Yamada at Lv999” as it's one of my most wholesome romance anime, actually one of my most anticipated anime in general from spring 2023.I hope after watching this I get back to binging the manga from where I left off Time to watch the first episode of “Loving Yamada at Lv999” as it's one of my most wholesome romance anime, actually one of my most anticipated anime in general from spring 2023.I hope after watching this I get back to binging the manga from where I left off 🙏 https://t.co/cI0FcZXGe0

It seems like My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 2 wowed the audience just like the first episode did. The previous episode saw Akane waking up at Yamada's place with a hangover, and as expected, she went into panic mode after being embarrassed about her actions. However, Yamada was seen brushing it off and asking her to leave after taking her stuff.

Later in the episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Akane realized that she lost the pendant that was gifted to her by her ex-boyfriend. Thus, she logs into the same game, expecting to see Yamada and ask him about the pendant. In the game, Yamada acts cold, which hurts Akane's feelings. Later that day, he finds the pendant but it breaks under his feet.

After a few days, both of them meet at the station where he hands the pendant over to her and apologizes. Later when she was leaving in the heavy rain, he gave her his umbrella and walked away. At the conclusion of the episode, fans saw Akane getting drunk with her friend Momo and ending up at Yamada's doorstep to return the umbrella.

