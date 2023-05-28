My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 10: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Japan. Following this, it will be available to international fans via Crunchyroll. With the season reaching its end, the storyline becomes captivating. After Akane visits Yamada's school festival, it seems that they have become more comfortable and closer to each other.

Fans are eagerly awaiting episode 10 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 following the heartwarming conclusion of episode 9, which showed Yamada tenderly picking up Akane after she fainted due to weakness, creating a sense of familiarity as if history was repeating itself. However, this time, Yamada's care for an unconscious Akane had genuine affection in his eyes.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 10 will show Yamada taking care of a sick Akane

Broadcasting detail and where to watch

avary 🤍 @kyoruyeye yamada’s thoughts immediately going to akane being a clumsy/loud disaster when he’s asked what she’s like—and then it visualizing the way he sees her from his pov,,was so endearing and sweet like. he doesn’t just love her bc she’s cute and pretty, he loves how chaotic she is yamada’s thoughts immediately going to akane being a clumsy/loud disaster when he’s asked what she’s like—and then it visualizing the way he sees her from his pov,,was so endearing and sweet like. he doesn’t just love her bc she’s cute and pretty, he loves how chaotic she is 😭😭 https://t.co/MC83kvveK6

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 10 wil broadcast on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. These networks include Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

Thereafter, the anime will be available to a worldwide audience via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on the viewer's geographic location and time zone.

The following list details Crunchyroll's release information for different time zones:

Korean Standard Time: 2 am on Sunday, June 4, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 6 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Philippines Time: 1 am on Sunday, June 4, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 4 am on Sunday, June 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Pakistan Standard Time: 10 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Bangladesh Standard Time: 11 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023

South Africa Standard Time: 7 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Nepal Time: 10:45 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023

What happened previously in episode 9

Anime Trending @AniTrendz There is too much sexual tension between Akane and Yamada, Your Honor. I ask you to rule in our favor that they like each other



Anime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 There is too much sexual tension between Akane and Yamada, Your Honor. I ask you to rule in our favor that they like each other Anime: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 https://t.co/meTZXDcj7p

In My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 9, Akane found herself working hard at a convenience store while Yamada visited her after she requested him. She even asked him to wait for her until her shift ends. Yamada, without any objection, patiently waited, indicating their deepening bond and increased comfort in each other's presence.

Their sweet interactions in the store didn't go unnoticed by Akane's coworker, who began speculating about Yamada's status as her boyfriend or the possibility of Akane having a crush on him. These assumptions left Akane feeling flustered. During their journey home, Yamada sensed Akane caught a cold. Later in the episode, Momo visited Akane, and after a while, Runa called the latter to meet up.

Akane from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

During their meeting, Runa told her that a new female member has joined their guild, triggering her jealousy and concerns about being excluded. Akane attempted to reassure Runa that all three girls will be friends, but Runa remained unconvinced. Runa then disclosed that Yamada personally introduced the new member to the group and cautioned her against treating with the same rudeness she displayed towards Akane initially.

In an effort to know about the new member, Runa provided Akane with Yamada's phone number. When Akane called, Yamada was already occupied in class with Tsubaki and another classmate, which is why he missed the call. Later on, Yamada realized that the missed call was from Akane and called her back, leaving Tsubaki intrigued about Yamada's thoughts on Akane.

Yamada and Akane from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 9. (Image via Madhouse)

As the episode reached its conclusion, Akane's condition deteriorated after taking an additional night shift for a colleague. She contacted Runa to inform that she could not play together that night. Sensing Akane's illness, Yamada, who was tutoring Runa at the time, planned to visit her. Despite her weakened state, Akane went out to get some food, opting to ride a bicycle instead of using public transportation to prevent others from falling ill.

However, her body gave up and she struggled to pick up her fallen bicycle. Overwhelmed by the situation, she broke down in tears. Just as she began to lose consciousness, Yamada arrived and put his arms around her to shield her from harm. My Love Story with Yamad-kun at Lv999 episode 9 concluded with Akane's vision getting hazy as she lost consciousness.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Yamada and Akane from My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. (Image via Madhouse)

In the forthcoming episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, there will be a focus on Yamada's new side as he takes on the caretaking role following Akane's poor health. This will highlight Yamada's protective nature and his dedication to ensure Akane's recovery. As Yamada remains by Akane's side, their bond is expected to strengthen, deepening their emotional connection and potentially intensifying their developing feelings for each other.

Additionally, fans can look forward to plot developments involving Tsubaki, who recently got into the guild after Yamada's recommendation. This new addition to the group will add more layers to the plot. On the other hand, Yamada is expected to navigate his growing emotions as he gradually realizes his feelings for Akane. As such, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 10 promises an engaging viewing experience for its viewers.

